Advanced Oncotherapy : Change of Broker

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC

10 October 2019

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")

Change of Broker

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, announces that with effect from today Allenby Capital Limited will be the Company's Nominated Adviser and sole Broker.

Enquiries: Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com Dr. Michael Sinclair, Executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0)20 3617 8728 Nicolas Serandour, CEO Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656 Broker) Nick Athanas / Liz Kirchner / Nicholas Chambers FTI Consulting (Financial PR & IR) Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Simon Conway / Rob Winder advancedoncotherapy@fticonsulting.com

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy in the treatment of cancer, which harnesses the very best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's R&D team, ADAM, in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator - LIGHT (Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology). LIGHT accelerates protons to the energy levels achieved in legacy machines but in a compact and truly modular unit, oﬀering signiﬁcant cost advantages. LIGHT also delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control, which are not achievable with currently available alternative technologies.

Advanced Oncotherapy will oﬀer healthcare providers aﬀordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology, offering better health outcomes and lower treatment related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton or particle therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of cutting edge, cost-effective systems for particle therapy.

