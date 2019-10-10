Log in
Advanced Oncotherapy : Change of Broker

10/10/2019 | 02:26am EDT

RNS Number : 3569P

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC

10 October 2019

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")

Change of Broker

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, announces that with effect from today Allenby Capital Limited will be the Company's Nominated Adviser and sole Broker.

Enquiries:

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc

www.avoplc.com

Dr. Michael Sinclair, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)20 3617 8728

Nicolas Serandour, CEO

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser &

Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656

Broker)

Nick Athanas / Liz Kirchner / Nicholas Chambers

FTI Consulting (Financial PR & IR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway / Rob Winder

advancedoncotherapy@fticonsulting.com

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy in the treatment of cancer, which harnesses the very best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's R&D team, ADAM, in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator - LIGHT (Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology). LIGHT accelerates protons to the energy levels achieved in legacy machines but in a compact and truly modular unit, oering signiﬁcant cost advantages. LIGHT also delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control, which are not achievable with currently available alternative technologies.

Advanced Oncotherapy will oer healthcare providers aordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology, offering better health outcomes and lower treatment related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton or particle therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of cutting edge, cost-effective systems for particle therapy.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

APPBLBDGXGGBGCC

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Advanced Oncotherapy plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:25:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
