Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Advanced Oncotherapy PLC    AVO   GB00BD6SX109

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

(AVO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/30 03:00:00 am
40 GBp   --.--%
03:03aADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Further re funding for first LIGHT system
PU
09/09ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Oncotherapy : Further re funding for first LIGHT system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:03am EDT

RNS Number : 0490O

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC

30 September 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")

Further re funding for first LIGHT system

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, is pleased to provide an update to its announcement of 7 August 2019 regarding funding for progressing veriﬁcation and validation activity in order to obtain regulatory approval of its first LIGHT system.

The Company is pleased to announce that, due to additional investor demand, the ﬁnal tranche of the equity fundraise announced on 7 August 2019 has been increased from £2.5 million to approximately £2.9 million. This will result in the issue of 7,364,162 new ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 40 pence per share (the "Issue Price"). 72,912 of these New Ordinary Shares are being issued to a financial adviser in lieu of fees in relation to the fundraising.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place on or around 7 October 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 237,592,656 Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 237,592,656. The aforementioned ﬁgure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc

Tel: +44

www.avoplc.com

Dr. Michael Sinclair, Executive Chairman

(0)20 3617 8728

Nicolas Serandour, CEO

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser &

Joint Broker)

Tel: +44

(0)20 3328 5656

Nick Athanas / Liz Kirchner / Nicholas Chambers

Stifel Nicolaus Europe (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44

(0)20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior

Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780

Paul McManus / Anna Dunphy

or avo@walbrookpr.com

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / Mob: +44 (0)7876 741

001

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy in the treatment of cancer, which harnesses the very best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's R&D team, ADAM, in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator - LIGHT (Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology). LIGHT accelerates protons to the energy levels achieved in legacy machines but in a compact and truly modular unit, oering signiﬁcant cost advantages. LIGHT also delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control, which are not achievable with currently available alternative technologies.

Advanced Oncotherapy will oer healthcare providers aordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology, offering better health outcomes and lower treatment related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton or particle therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of cutting edge, cost-effective systems for particle therapy.

Page 1 of 2

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FURCKCDPCBKDFCB

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Advanced Oncotherapy plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
03:03aADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Further re funding for first LIGHT system
PU
09/09ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -18,6 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Debt 2019 1,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,88x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
Capitalization 92,1 M
Chart ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Duration : Period :
Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 155,00  GBp
Last Close Price 40,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 288%
Spread / Average Target 288%
Spread / Lowest Target 288%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Serandour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jeffrey Sinclair Executive Chairman
Ed Lee Chief Operating Officer
Graham Pughe Senior Vice President-Accounting & IT
Manuel Gallas Director-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC1.27%113
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.42%115 097
DANAHER CORPORATION37.28%101 551
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.11.44%61 514
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.06%56 151
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION41.86%45 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group