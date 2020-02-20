Advanced Oncotherapy : UHB and AVO to collaborate over LIGHT system

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

20 February 2020

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

('Advanced Oncotherapy' or the 'Company')

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and Advanced Oncotherapy to collaborate over LIGHT system for proton therapy cancer treatment

Advanced Oncotherapy to install a LIGHT system in collaboration with UHBand engage with the development of further advanced technical and clinical features

UHB and Advanced Oncotherapy will work together to increase awareness of proton therapy for treatment of cancer

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on the terms for a collaboration with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust ('UHB'), the acute service provider delivering general hospital services for Birmingham and specialist treatments for the West Midlands and nationally, to install a LIGHT system.

As part of the collaboration, Advanced Oncotherapy and UHB will also work together on various research and development activities associated with the use of LIGHT to increase the awareness of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The collaboration between Advanced Oncotherapy and UHB includes an agreement that an appropriate revenue sharing arrangement will be implemented. It is envisaged that the LIGHT system will be installed on the UHB campus. The installation of LIGHT and the treatment of first patients are subject to customary conditions and agreements being in place, including obtaining all relevant approvals, consents and authorisations, such as the certification of LIGHT.

UHB is one of the largest teaching hospital trusts in England and one of the largest regional centres for non-surgical cancer treatment serving a regional, national and international population. The hospital group sees and treats more than 2.2 million patients every year across its sites, which include Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, Solihull Hospital and Community Services, Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham Chest Clinic. From a regional aspect, UHB has established links with surrounding cancer units and runs a number of smaller satellite units, allowing people to be treated as close to home as possible.

Dr David Rosser, CEO of UHB, said:

'Our Trust is one of the largest regional centres for non-surgical cancer treatments in the UK, with our highly-specialised consultants working within a professional and well-established team to provide the best possible care to patients, their families and carers. This collaboration will further strengthen our position as a Trust that embraces and develops the next generation of technology to continually improve outcomes and deliver healthcare that is fit for future generations.'

Nicolas Serandour, CEO of Advanced Oncotherapy, commented:

'We are pleased to announce this collaboration with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, a leader in the non-surgical cancer treatment field. The collaboration is aimed at delivering best treatment modalities for patients and further establishes our network of scientific partners, positioning Advanced Oncotherapy at the forefront of clinical innovation. UHB's choice of Advanced Oncotherapy not only strengthens our leading position as technology disruptor in proton therapy, but also demonstrates our strong momentum and the clear opportunity we have to meet a significant unmet medical need: only 200 treatment rooms today globally but a need of at least 10,000 treatment rooms if only 20% of patients undergoing radiotherapy are treated with proton therapy.

With three partnerships announced in the last two months - the Cleveland Clinic, The London Clinic and the Mediterranean Hospital of Limassol - this fourth agreement is another important step for us as a Company and it is in line with our continuous commitment to defeat cancer.'

Notes for Editors

About UHB

UHB runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Birmingham Chest Clinic, Heartlands Hospital, Good Hope Hospital, Solihull Hospital and various community services across the region. It employs more than 20,000 members of staff and treats over 2.8 million patients each year with more than 2,700 beds across its sites.

The Trust has regional centres for trauma, burns, plastics, neurosciences, dermatology and cancer. It also has centres of excellence for vascular, bariatric and pathology services, as well as the treatment of MRSA and other infectious diseases. It also has expertise in HIV/AIDS, premature baby care, bone marrow transplants and thoracic surgery.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham is a Major Trauma Centre treating the most severely injured casualties from across the region. The hospital's single site 100-bed critical care unit is the largest in Europe.

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy, a UK headquartered company with offices in London, Geneva, The Netherlands and in the USA, is a provider of particle therapy with protons that harnesses the best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's team 'ADAM,' based in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator called, Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT). LIGHT's compact configuration delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control.

Advanced Oncotherapy will offer healthcare providers affordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with innovative technology as well as expected lower treatment-related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of an innovative and cost-effective system for particle therapy with protons.