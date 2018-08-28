Advanced Oncotherapy : Director Declaration

RNS Number : 8922Y Advanced Oncotherapy PLC 28 August 2018

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC ("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")

Confirmation of board appointments

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, announces that, further to the Company's announcement of 2 July 2018, Dr. Peter Sjostrand, Mr. Gabriel Urwitz, Mr. Chunlin Han, Mrs. RenHua Zhang and Dr Yuelong Huang have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect.

Information required by Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules are disclosed below:

Peter Sjostrand - Non-Executive Director & Vice-Chairman

Peter Sigurd Ivar Sjostrand, aged 72, owns no shares in the Company. Mr Sjostrand has a long career as an independent Non-Executive Director for a number of public and private companies within the Healthcare, Industrial and Financial areas. He has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships

Active Biotech AB

Acturum Chemical Library AB Acturum Development AB Acturum Real Estate AB Acturum Tox AB Bostadsrattsforeningen Skatan nr 6 Bostadsrattsforeningen Vintergatan 1 Byggnads AB S:t Erik

Stiftelsen Oscar Hirschs Minne Materulla AB

Peter Sjostrand AB Ringens Varv AB

Ringens Varv i Marstrand AB SAMF Sweden AB

Previous directorships in the last 5 years

Acturum Life Sciences AB American Scandinavian Foundation Calmark Sweden AB

Prebona AB Slutsteget nr 26 AB

Gabriel Urwitz - Non-Executive Director

Bo Gabriel Urwitz, aged 68, has an extensive background in industry and ﬁnance and has been involved with a large number of successful listed and private companies during his career. Gabriel co-founded Segulah Advisors AB in 1994 and was adjunct professor of ﬁnancial economics at the Stockholm School of Economics from 1977 until 2002. Mr Urwitz is a Director of AB Segulah, which owns 3.84% of the Company. A consortium led by AB Segulah owns 8.03%. Mr Urwitz has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships

Aktiebolaget Segulah Bostadsrattsforeningen Karlavagen AB GridZupport Sweden AB Lokaltidningen Mitt I Stockholm AB Longtide Limited

Mitt i Investment Holding AB Mitt i TopCo AB

Optolexia AB Paideia Foundation PowerTender AB Segulah Advisor AB Segulah Citrata Holding AB Segulah Crispum Holding AB Segulah III Investment AB Segulah IV Investment AB Segulah Serrata Holding AB Segulah V F&F AB

Segulah V Investment AB Segulah Venture AB Semantix

Semantix Holding AB Semantix International AB Semantix International Group AB Spatial Transcriptomics Holding AB Spatial Transcriptomics AB Svangremmen AB Swedish House of Finance Trioxytech AB

Zengun AB

Zengun Group Holding AB Zengung Holding AB

Previous directorships in the last 5 years

Almondy Aktibolag Almondy Group Holding AB ANordiska VA Teknik Holding AB DOCU Nordic Group Holding AB DOCU Nordic Holding AB Dacke Industri Holding AB Etraveli AB eTRAVELi AB (publ) GRIDZupport AB* HerMed Group Holding AB HerMed Holding AB

Joy Boy Aktiebolag Joy Shop Aktiebolag LiRe AB

Mitt i Investment AB

Mitt i Investment Holding AB Mitt i TopCo AB

PMC Hydraulics Group AB Sandbacken Invest Group Holding AB Sandbacken Invest Holding AB Segulah Kemetyl Finance AB Segulah Norway Investment AB Segulah PMC Finance AB Semantix Group Holding AB Semantix Holding AB Semantix International AB Semantix International Group AB Teknikmagasinet Nordic Group Holding AB Zengun Group Holding AB

Zengun Holding AB

Mr Urwitz is a deputy member of the board of GridZupport Sweden AB which began bankruptcy proceedings on 12 December 2017; on 27 May 2018 the assets and liabilities of GridZupport were acquired by Segulah Venture AB.

Mr Urwitz was a director of Gota Bank, resigning in August 1992. The holding company of Gota Bank, Gota AB, was declared bankrupt in September 1992.

Mr Urwitz was also a member of the board of Segulah Norway Investment AB when it entered into liquidation on 15 September 2017.

Mr. Chunlin Han - Non-Executive Director

Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, Chunlin Han, aged 25, is a Director of Hangzhou Ruilin Ynovo Investment Partners Ltd. which wholly owns Liquid Harmony Limited. Mr Han is an executive Director of Liquid Harmony Ltd and serves as Head of Investment and Financing for Realcan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Mr Han has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships

Previous directorships in the last 5 years

Hangzhou Hengkang Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Hengyi Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Hengyue Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Ronggu Investment Management Co. Ltd

Ruiheng (Shanghai) Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Ruilin Ynovo Investment Partnership (Limited Partners) Hangzhou Equilibrium Nine Investment Management Co. Ltd

Huacan Dental Medical Holdings Co Ltd Jinlong Haiyue Investment Co Ltd Jinlong Haiyue Medical Technology Co Ltd

Liquid Harmony Limitedtd

Qingdao HengXin Hospital Management Co. Ltd

Qingdao Lekang Jinyue Finance Leasing Ruimai (Yantai) Medical Diagnosis Co. Ltd.

Rushan Henghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Rushan Huaxin Heng'an Finance Leasing Co Ltd

Shandong NuoZhou Medical Investment Co. Ltd

Shandong Realcan Medical Testing Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yuehui Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Shangdon Realcan Pharmaceutical Shanghai Co Ltd

Shanghai Fengyu Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Henghua Health Consulting Co. Ltd

Shanghai Xiaoka Information Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai Xinxin Ronghua Investment Co. Ltd

Shanghai Yourong Lincheng Pharmaceutical Industry Investment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Qianhai Ruifeng Commercial Factoring Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Qianhai Ruitong Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd

Tianji Health Medical Technology Co Ltd Shanghai Subsidiary

Weihai Hengjian Hospital Management Co Ltd

Zhejiang Equilibrium Nine Medical Equipment Co. Ltd

Mrs. RenHua Zhang - Non-Executive Director

Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, RenHua Zhang, aged 52, owns no shares in the Company although is considered to be acting in concert with Liquid Harmony Ltd. Mrs Zhang is the co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairman of the board of Realcan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a large distributor of medical drugs and equipment in China with access to more than 8,000 hospitals. Mrs Zhang has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships

Previous directorships in the last 5 years

Realcan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

None

Shandon Ruikang'anlai Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Shandong Cheng'en Investment Co. Ltd Shandong Multidisciplinary TreatmentShandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Distribution Co. Ltd

Shandong Ruixiang Stomatological Dental Hospital Co. Ltd.

Yantai Ruiyou Investment Co., Ltd

Dr Yuelong Huang - Non-Executive Director

Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, Yuelong Huang, aged 41 owns no shares in the Company although is considered to be acting in concert with Liquid Harmony Ltd. Scientist by background, Mr Huang serves as General Manager of Medical Technology Department of Realcan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd where he is responsible for all M&A activities and medtech R&D/manufacturing. Mr Huang has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships

Previous directorships in the last 5 years

Hangzhou HongHui Electronic Technology Co., Jiangyin Sino-German Technology Ltd Trasfer Centre

Hangzhou Tuobaba Technology Co. Ltd Suqian Zhilong Photoelectric Co Ltd Hangzhou WanMengTe Technology Co. Ltd

Hangzhou Ynovo Investment Management Co. Ltd

Jiangyin BinLong Technology Co. Ltd

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed under Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointments set out above.

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy with protons that harnesses the best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's team "ADAM", based in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator called Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT). LIGHT's compact conﬁguration delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control.

Advanced Oncotherapy will oﬀer healthcare providers aﬀordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology as well as lower treatment-related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of an innovative and cost-effective system for particle therapy with protons.

