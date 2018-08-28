Advanced Oncotherapy : Director Declaration

RNS Number : 8922Y Advanced Oncotherapy PLC 28 August 2018
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC ("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")
Confirmation of board appointments
Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, announces that, further to the Company's announcement of 2 July 2018, Dr. Peter Sjostrand, Mr. Gabriel Urwitz, Mr. Chunlin Han, Mrs. RenHua Zhang and Dr Yuelong Huang have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect.
Information required by Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules are disclosed below:
Peter Sjostrand - Non-Executive Director & Vice-Chairman
Peter Sigurd Ivar Sjostrand, aged 72, owns no shares in the Company. Mr Sjostrand has a long career as an independent Non-Executive Director for a number of public and private companies within the Healthcare, Industrial and Financial areas. He has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:
Current directorships
Active Biotech AB
Acturum Chemical Library AB Acturum Development AB Acturum Real Estate AB Acturum Tox AB Bostadsrattsforeningen Skatan nr 6 Bostadsrattsforeningen Vintergatan 1 Byggnads AB S:t Erik
Stiftelsen Oscar Hirschs Minne Materulla AB
Peter Sjostrand AB Ringens Varv AB
Ringens Varv i Marstrand AB SAMF Sweden AB
Previous directorships in the last 5 years
Acturum Life Sciences AB American Scandinavian Foundation Calmark Sweden AB
Prebona AB Slutsteget nr 26 AB
Gabriel Urwitz - Non-Executive Director
Bo Gabriel Urwitz, aged 68, has an extensive background in industry and ﬁnance and has been involved with a large number of successful listed and private companies during his career. Gabriel co-founded Segulah Advisors AB in 1994 and was adjunct professor of ﬁnancial economics at the Stockholm School of Economics from 1977 until 2002. Mr Urwitz is a Director of AB Segulah, which owns 3.84% of the Company. A consortium led by AB Segulah owns 8.03%. Mr Urwitz has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:
Current directorships
Aktiebolaget Segulah Bostadsrattsforeningen Karlavagen AB GridZupport Sweden AB Lokaltidningen Mitt I Stockholm AB Longtide Limited
Mitt i Investment Holding AB Mitt i TopCo AB
Optolexia AB Paideia Foundation PowerTender AB Segulah Advisor AB Segulah Citrata Holding AB Segulah Crispum Holding AB Segulah III Investment AB Segulah IV Investment AB Segulah Serrata Holding AB Segulah V F&F AB
Segulah V Investment AB Segulah Venture AB Semantix
Semantix Holding AB Semantix International AB Semantix International Group AB Spatial Transcriptomics Holding AB Spatial Transcriptomics AB Svangremmen AB Swedish House of Finance Trioxytech AB
Zengun AB
Zengun Group Holding AB Zengung Holding AB
Previous directorships in the last 5 years
Almondy Aktibolag Almondy Group Holding AB ANordiska VA Teknik Holding AB DOCU Nordic Group Holding AB DOCU Nordic Holding AB Dacke Industri Holding AB Etraveli AB eTRAVELi AB (publ) GRIDZupport AB* HerMed Group Holding AB HerMed Holding AB
Joy Boy Aktiebolag Joy Shop Aktiebolag LiRe AB
Mitt i Investment AB
Mitt i Investment Holding AB Mitt i TopCo AB
PMC Hydraulics Group AB Sandbacken Invest Group Holding AB Sandbacken Invest Holding AB Segulah Kemetyl Finance AB Segulah Norway Investment AB Segulah PMC Finance AB Semantix Group Holding AB Semantix Holding AB Semantix International AB Semantix International Group AB Teknikmagasinet Nordic Group Holding AB Zengun Group Holding AB
Zengun Holding AB
Mr Urwitz is a deputy member of the board of GridZupport Sweden AB which began bankruptcy proceedings on 12 December 2017; on 27 May 2018 the assets and liabilities of GridZupport were acquired by Segulah Venture AB.
Mr Urwitz was a director of Gota Bank, resigning in August 1992. The holding company of Gota Bank, Gota AB, was declared bankrupt in September 1992.
Mr Urwitz was also a member of the board of Segulah Norway Investment AB when it entered into liquidation on 15 September 2017.
Mr. Chunlin Han - Non-Executive Director
Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, Chunlin Han, aged 25, is a Director of Hangzhou Ruilin Ynovo Investment Partners Ltd. which wholly owns Liquid Harmony Limited. Mr Han is an executive Director of Liquid Harmony Ltd and serves as Head of Investment and Financing for Realcan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Mr Han has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:
Current directorships
Previous directorships in the last 5 years
Hangzhou Hengkang Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Hengyi Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Hengyue Investment Partnership (limited partnership) Hangzhou Ronggu Investment Management Co. Ltd
Ruiheng (Shanghai) Information Technology Co. Ltd.
Hangzhou Ruilin Ynovo Investment Partnership (Limited Partners) Hangzhou Equilibrium Nine Investment Management Co. Ltd
Huacan Dental Medical Holdings Co Ltd Jinlong Haiyue Investment Co Ltd Jinlong Haiyue Medical Technology Co Ltd
Liquid Harmony Limitedtd
Qingdao HengXin Hospital Management Co. Ltd
Qingdao Lekang Jinyue Finance Leasing Ruimai (Yantai) Medical Diagnosis Co. Ltd.
Rushan Henghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Rushan Huaxin Heng'an Finance Leasing Co Ltd
Shandong NuoZhou Medical Investment Co. Ltd
Shandong Realcan Medical Testing Co. Ltd.
Shandong Yuehui Medical Technology Co. Ltd
Shangdon Realcan Pharmaceutical Shanghai Co Ltd
Shanghai Fengyu Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Henghua Health Consulting Co. Ltd
Shanghai Xiaoka Information Technology Co. Ltd
Shanghai Xinxin Ronghua Investment Co. Ltd
Shanghai Yourong Lincheng Pharmaceutical Industry Investment Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Qianhai Ruifeng Commercial Factoring Co. Ltd
Shenzhen Qianhai Ruitong Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd
Tianji Health Medical Technology Co Ltd Shanghai Subsidiary
Weihai Hengjian Hospital Management Co Ltd
Zhejiang Equilibrium Nine Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
Mrs. RenHua Zhang - Non-Executive Director
Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, RenHua Zhang, aged 52, owns no shares in the Company although is considered to be acting in concert with Liquid Harmony Ltd. Mrs Zhang is the co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairman of the board of Realcan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a large distributor of medical drugs and equipment in China with access to more than 8,000 hospitals. Mrs Zhang has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:
Current directorships
Previous directorships in the last 5 years
Realcan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
None
Shandon Ruikang'anlai Medical Technology Co. Ltd
Shandong Cheng'en Investment Co. Ltd Shandong Multidisciplinary TreatmentShandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Distribution Co. Ltd
Shandong Ruixiang Stomatological Dental Hospital Co. Ltd.
Yantai Ruiyou Investment Co., Ltd
Dr Yuelong Huang - Non-Executive Director
Representing Liquid Harmony Ltd which owns 29.9% of the Company, Yuelong Huang, aged 41 owns no shares in the Company although is considered to be acting in concert with Liquid Harmony Ltd. Scientist by background, Mr Huang serves as General Manager of Medical Technology Department of Realcan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd where he is responsible for all M&A activities and medtech R&D/manufacturing. Mr Huang has been a director of the following companies during the previous five years:
Current directorships
Previous directorships in the last 5 years
Hangzhou HongHui Electronic Technology Co., Jiangyin Sino-German Technology Ltd Trasfer Centre
Hangzhou Tuobaba Technology Co. Ltd Suqian Zhilong Photoelectric Co Ltd Hangzhou WanMengTe Technology Co. Ltd
Hangzhou Ynovo Investment Management Co. Ltd
Jiangyin BinLong Technology Co. Ltd
Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed under Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointments set out above.
For further information, please contact:
|
Advanced Oncotherapy Plc
|
www.avoplc.com
|
Dr. Michael Sinclair, Executive
|
Tel: +44 20 3617 8728
|
Chairman
|
Nicolas Serandour, CEO
|
Stockdale Securities (Nomad &
|
Joint Broker)
|
Antonio Bossi / Ed Thomas
|
Tel: +44 20 7601 6100
|
Stifel Nicolaus Europe (Joint
|
Broker)
|
Jonathan Senior
|
Tel: +44 20 7710 7600
|
Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)
|
Tel: +44 20 7933 8780 or
|
avo@walbrookpr.com
|
Paul McManus / Anna Dunphy
|
Mob: +44 7980 541 893 / Mob: +44 7876
741 001
About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com
Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy with protons that harnesses the best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's team "ADAM", based in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator called Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT). LIGHT's compact conﬁguration delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control.
Advanced Oncotherapy will oﬀer healthcare providers aﬀordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology as well as lower treatment-related side effects.
Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of an innovative and cost-effective system for particle therapy with protons.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNPRMLTMBJTMPP