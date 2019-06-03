Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Advanced Oncotherapy PLC       GB00B16JQ761

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Oncotherapy : Technological update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:34am EDT

RNS Number : 8468A

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC

03 June 2019

ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC

("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company")

Technological update

Comparative studies confirm competitive advantages of LIGHT and potential for FLASH

Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of a next-generation proton therapy system for cancer treatment, announces positive results from its comparative study which further demonstrates the competitive advantages of the LIGHT system, the Company's proprietary proton accelerator.

The study, performed by Advanced Oncotherapy's R&D team, ADAM, in Geneva, was aimed at comparing LIGHT against conventional cyclotrons which use energy degraders, the latter being the most commonly used accelerators in proton therapy technology today; its purpose was to compare the eciency of both types of proton accelerators. The analysis has been performed based on the measured data obtained from the proton beam generated by the current LIGHT accelerator located in Geneva and using simulation tools.

The eciency represents the ratio of the protons produced to the number of protons delivered to the patient. A low eciency implies that the clinical facility housing the proton accelerator needs to have more reinforced protective shielding to contain the unwanted induced radiation not delivered to patients, which is both expensive and time-consuming. The ability of treating patients faster and better is also impacted. The technical term for efficiency is "transmission," which can be measured in percent.

The analysis showed that LIGHT had a transmission of more than 95% for all the energies required to treat patients. In contrast, the transmission of a conventional cyclotron with energy degraders is less than 20% for an energy of 170MeV and less than 50% for an energy of 210MeV.

The results of this study provide further evidence that LIGHT has been designed to make cancer treatment more aordable and accessible by reducing concerns over safety and lowering the costs associated with the extensive shielding requirements needed with traditional technologies.

FLASH Radiation

Currently, cancer treatment is looking forward to an exciting new technique called FLASH, where the entire radiation treatment is given in less than ½ of a second. Proton FLASH has been investigated using cyclotrons. These proton accelerators can produce FLASH when protons are accelerated at their maximum energy; however, the dose rate and hence the ability to deliver FLASH are signiﬁcantly reduced at lower energy due to the use of the energy degraders.

Using the proton transmission and other parameters of the LIGHT system, as well as the ½ second FLASH time limit, AVO scientists have performed FLASH estimates of scanned proton beam delivery based on the commercial treatment planning system from RaySearch. The results of the study, "Investigation on FLASH therapy using a high frequency linac for protons" are to be presented at the upcoming Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group (PTCOG) conference in Manchester, UK. Signiﬁcantly, the results indicate the LIGHT system is intended for FLASH treatment and may be uniquely suited to the most eective application of FLASH because its FLASH performance is independent of the energy and hence of the location and depth of the tumour (in contrast to cyclotrons).

Further information on these studies can be found on the website of the company: https://www.avoplc.com/Our-Research-Interests/More- Applications-and-Research-Interests

Prof. Stephen Myers, Executive Chairman of ADAM, a fully-owned subsidiary of Advanced Oncotherapy, said:

"Proton therapy systems use accelerators which increase the speed of the protons from zero to 60%, the speed of light. The ﬁrst type of accelerator to do this was the cyclotron which accelerates protons to single high speed in an outward spiral where they come out of the machine. The required proton speed depends on the patient case - how deep their cancer is in their body. Usually, the patient needs lower speed than the cyclotron produces, so the protons must be slowed down by mechanically moving thick pieces of carbon into the proton beam, called the energy degrader. However, these degraders waste many of the protons in the slowing down process, demanding thick, expensive radiation shielding and reducing the number of protons available for the patient's treatment.

"This study shows how fundamentally dierent the LIGHT system is. Instead of accelerating protons in a spiral, LIGHT speeds up the protons in a straight line. This design results in a much higher transmission, and this opens up a myriad of beneﬁts for patients and customers."

Nicolas Serandour, CEO of Advanced Oncotherapy, said:

"Today's results further enhance the tremendous opportunity for AVO to competitively dierentiate its LIGHT system. LIGHT has been designed to tackle most of the costs associated with the set-up of a proton therapy centre whilst providing greater patient access. Due to the high eciency of LIGHT at all energies, patient treatment times are not expected to depend on how deep their cancer is in their body. Having an ecient source of protons available for treatment is becoming more critical as patient daily treatment doses are following a rising trend, placing additional demand on the machine to avoid longer treatment times.

"We have important milestones ahead of us, including our ﬁrst site in Harley Street which we expect to be soon ready for ﬁt-out, and we reiterate our commitment to treat our first patients towards the end of 2020."

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc

www.avoplc.com

Dr. Michael Sinclair, Executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)20 3617 8728

Nicolas Serandour, CEO

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser &

Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Athanas / Liz Kirchner / Nicholas Chambers

Stifel Nicolaus Europe (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7710 7600

Jonathan Senior

Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Paul McManus / Anna Dunphy

avo@walbrookpr.com

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / Mob: +44

(0)7876 741 001

Page 1 of 2

About Advanced Oncotherapy Plc www.avoplc.com

Advanced Oncotherapy is a provider of particle therapy in the treatment of cancer, which harnesses the very best in modern technology. Advanced Oncotherapy's R&D team, ADAM, in Geneva, focuses on the development of a proprietary proton accelerator - LIGHT (Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology). LIGHT accelerates protons to the energy levels achieved in legacy machines but in a compact and truly modular unit, oering signiﬁcant cost advantages. LIGHT also delivers proton beams in a way that facilitates greater precision and electronic control, which are not achievable with currently available alternative technologies.

Advanced Oncotherapy will oer healthcare providers aordable systems that will enable them to treat cancer with an innovative technology, offering better health outcomes and lower treatment related side effects.

Advanced Oncotherapy continually monitors the market for any emerging improvements in delivering proton or particle therapy and actively seeks working relationships with providers of these innovative technologies. Through these relationships, the Company will remain the prime provider of cutting edge, cost-effective systems for particle therapy.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDFTMRTMBIMBFL

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Advanced Oncotherapy plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
02:34aADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Technological update
PU
04/16ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Senior Management Appointment
PU
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Launch of 2018 SAYE Scheme
PU
2018RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : expands product line-up with a treatment control s..
AQ
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : GPSL Research - Flash Note on AVO
PU
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Technological update
PU
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : GPSL Research - Flash Note on AVO
PU
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Technological update
PU
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : New proton beam cancer therapy brought to uk
AQ
2018ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY : Completion of the £6.41m Placing
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -16,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 89,2 M
Chart ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC
Duration : Period :
Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Serandour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jeffrey Sinclair Executive Chairman
Ed Lee Chief Operating Officer
Graham Pughe Senior Vice President-Accounting & IT
Manuel Gallas Director-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC113
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.30%106 787
DANAHER CORPORATION28.02%94 510
INTUITIVE SURGICAL-2.94%53 666
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.69%53 415
ILLUMINA2.33%45 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About