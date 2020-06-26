Advanced Share Registry : Market News 26 June 2020

A new pain threshold appears to have been accepted by Bulls last night and neatly framed in Apples 1.3% jump as it re-closed 14 stores in Florida due to rising COVID-19 rates. The first time they closed those stores, the stock sold down. Smaller bank stocks led the way though as Trump signed the most significant rollback of regulations since the global financial crisis. The gutted bi-partisan bill releases small and medium-sized lenders from the lending restrictions subscribed by the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. The move, designed to boost economic growth came just as overnight data revealed GDP shrank at a 5% annualised rate for the March quarter. The large banks also rallied, despite having benefit from the changes. Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan all rose 3.5 to 4.5 per cent.

Ignoring negative data and crowing (very occasionally) when good data pops out, has been a notable behaviour shift since the March lows. And so it was again last night when labour-market figures revealed a higher number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits for the second week running. 1.48 million initial jobless claims handily beat the forecast 1.32 million. The service sector drove initial layoffs, but the second wave of job losses coming from the business sector has no appeared as they cut overheads to cope with substantial declines in business activity. As an example, large retailer Macy's will cut about 3,900 jobs just from their corporate and management level. However, many bulls believe the Governments $600 per week jobless benefit expiring at the end of July will invigorate peoples efforts to find work and improve data downstream

A slow down in re-employment, so soon after lockdowns ended is something that worries economists, but not the dominant risk-off money managers holding the trend of the market firm. They set their eyes upon U.S. orders for durable goods, up 15.8% May, as demand returned for merchandise and equipment, though it still missed expectations.

New modelling, which has improved enormously since initial worst-case scenarios, now predicts 180,000 Americans could die from COVID by October as the percentage of positive tests rise. The Heartland and the Sunbelt lead states in the rapid pace of new infections which sees a lower median age for those infected and a lower mortality rate. Thirty-eight states outside of the hot spots are stable or declining, for now. With the executive branch dismissing any more lockdowns, individual towns, States and company heads do the best they can for staff, customers and their liability insurers. Walt Disney Co. delayed the reopening of its theme parks indefinitely, and Nevada mandated masks to be worn in public, while their large casinos made it a condition of entry.

US Dow Jones 25745.60 +299.66 +1.2% US S&P500 3083.76 +33.43 +1.1% US Nasdaq 10017.00 +107.837 +1.1% UK FTSE 6147.14 +23.45 +0.4% German Dax 12177.87 +83.93 +0.07% Gold Futures ($US/oz) 1770.60 -4.5 -0.3% Spot Iron Ore ($US/t) 104.6 +0.00 +0.00%

European sharemarkets also rose with the aid of Banks as the EU's Central Bank confirmed it would now provide euro loans against collateral to non-EU central banks to stabilise funding during the pandemic. Shareholder backed a bailout for Lufthansa and gave themselves a 7.1% better stock price. Oils volatile week continued with a 2% rise from slightly positive metrics from the U.S. and a slight increase in fuel demand. Our futures indicate a 38 point rise after a very rough Thursday sliced off 155 points.

