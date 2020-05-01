AdvanSix : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook", "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or other variations or similar terminology. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the scope and duration of the pandemic and pace of recovery; governmental, business and individuals' actions in response to the pandemic, including our business continuity and cash optimization plans that have and may be implemented; the impact of social and economic restrictions and other containment measures taken to combat virus transmission; the effect on our customers' demand for our products and our suppliers' ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services, including as a result of travel and other COVID-19-related restrictions; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; and any closures of our and our customers' offices and facilities; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms or at all due to economic conditions resulting from COVID-19 or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters and pandemics including the coronavirus; price fluctuations and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; failure to maintain effective internal controls; disruptions in transportation and logistics; our inability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of our spin-off including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax treatment; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
This presentation‐includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in the appendix of the presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this presentation may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Prepared To Navigate Through Near-Term Dynamics
Focus on Safe, Stable and Sustainable Operations
1Q20 Results Reflect Strength of Vertical Integration andLow-Cost Position
COVID-19- Business Designated as Essential Critical Infrastructure
Health and Safety of Our Employees is Top Priority
Executing Business Continuity Plans
Maintaining Operations and Adjusting Output to Changes in Mix and Demand
Shifted Majority of 2Q20 Planned Plant Turnaround to 3Q20
Cash on Hand Plus Additional Capacity Under Credit Facility Expected to Provide Sufficient Liquidity
Near-TermIndustry Expectations:
Nylon to Remain Weak; Ammonium Sulfate Steady; Improved Acetone Supply/Demand
Resilient Organization That Has Navigated Through Many Cycles
Ability to Perform in Any Energy Environment
3 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
1Q 2020 Financial Summary
Results Reflect Vertical Integration and Global Low-Cost Position
($ Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
Comments
Sales
$314.9
$302.7
•Sales Down (~4%): Volume +6.5%, Price (10.4%)
-Market Pricing (11.5%), Raw Material Pass Through +1.1%
EBITDA
$42.0
$28.6
•Unfavorable Impact of Market Pricing
•
Favorable Impact of Higher Volume, Lower Raw Materials
Margin %
13.3%
9.5%
(Natural Gas and Sulfur) and Productivity from Nat Gas Boilers
Net Income
$20.2
$8.6
•
1Q20 Effective Tax Rate 29.9% vs. 25.3% in 1Q19
Diluted EPS
$0.68
$0.31
•
1Q20 Share Count 28.1 Million vs. 29.8 Million in 1Q19
Free Cash Flow
$2.6
($14.4)
•Cash Flow From Operations $20M, Down ($22M) vs. Prior Year
•
Capex $34M, Down ($5M) vs. Prior Year
See Appendix in this presentation for a
reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures;
Free cash flow = net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures
4
1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
1Q 2020 EBITDA Bridge
Lower Market Pricing Partially Offset By Volume, Raws and Productivity Benefits
($M)
$14
•
Lower Natural
$37
Gas and Sulfur
costs
$42
$2
$10
$1
•
CPL/Nylon
$3
•
Higher Volume
$29
•
AS: higher
•
Benefits from Nat
Gas Boilers
standard export
•Prior year impacts of
sales
insurance proceeds
and phenol force
majeure largely offset
1Q19
Raw Materials
Market Pricing
Planned
PES Supplier
SG&A
Volume/Op
1Q20
Turnaround
Shutdown
Performance/Other
See Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure
5 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Industry Pricing And Spreads
Nylon
Global Composite
1Q20 YOY
1Q20 vs. 4Q19
(31%)
(6%)
Asia BNZ-CPL
(43%)
(11%)
Asia CPL-Resin
9%
89%
1600
($/MT)
800
1200
600
800
400
400
200
0
0
Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19
Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19
Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20
Global Composite BNZ-CPL Spread (Left Axis) Asia BNZ-CPL Spread (Left Axis)
Avg Corn Belt AS price (granular $/ston N content basis) - Left Axis
Acetone, Small/Medium Buyer
Acetone, Large Buyer
Avg Corn Belt Urea price ($/ston N content basis) - Right Axis
Refinery Grade Propylene Costs
6 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Sources: Tecnon Orbichem, Wood Mackenzie, Green Markets, IHS Markit
COVID-19 Response Summary
Health and Safety Focus; Disciplined Cost and Cash Management
Health,
Safety and
Operations
Financial Position
Health and safety of employees is top priority
Designated as essential critical infrastructure duringCOVID-19 response
Business continuity plans supporting safe and stable operations, while continuing to serve our customers by adjusting output to changes in mix and demand
As previously announced, shifting majority of 2Q20 planned plant turnaround to 3Q20; Expectedpre-tax income impact from planned turnarounds: $5-$10M (2Q20), ~$20M (3Q20), ~$3M (4Q20)
Changes to how we work: thermal screening process, restrictions on travel / visitors, telecommuting
$425M revolving credit facility in place maturing in 2023 - provides base source of liquidity in addition to cash flow from operations
As of end of 1Q20, ~$31M cash on hand with ~$87M additional capacity available under credit facility; Increasing cash balances through 2Q20 as we navigateCOVID-19 impacts
Evaluating additional liquidity potential under credit facility's uncommitted accordion feature
Previously announced credit facility amendment provides 2020 covenant flexibility
2020 Capex now expected to be$80-$90M (down $60-$70M versus prior year)
Evaluating government stimulus opportunities to optimize cash flow
7 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
COVID-19 Industry Impact
Adjusting Output to Changes in Mix and Demand
Potential Impact By Key End Market
Textile
Automotive
Consumer Durables
COVID-19
Construction / Materials
Exposure*
Chemicals / Manufacturing
Agriculture
Packaging
High Moderate Low
*Chart represents estimated % of AdvanSix Sales
High Exposure
Auto demand reduction globally impacts nylon (engineered plastics) and chemical intermediates
Textile recovery slow, export demand out of China remains weak
Moderate Exposure
Building & construction and carpet remain weak
Early start to spring planting season - steady domestic demand for granular Ammonium Sulfate
Improved acetone supply/demand following final, affirmativeanti-dumping duties; Demand into IPA, MMA and other solvents remains healthy
Low Exposure
Food packaging demand for nylon robust
8 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
COVID-19 - Implications Of U.S. Refinery Utilization
Ability to Perform in Any Energy Environment
Key Considerations
AdvanSix Pricing Mechanisms
Formula/Index-basedpass through pricing mechanisms on ~50% of total ASIX revenue base
Monitoring supply of key raws (cumene and sulfur)
Industry demand reduction impacting refinery run rates
Refineries managing containment issues given significant inventory builds for transportation fuels
Flattening industry cost curves
Nylon industry spreads over benzene holding steady at current low levels
Monitoring potential impact to 2H20 nitrogen pricing
Formula / Index Pricing
(~50% of total Sales)
Pricing linked to input raw materials and/or published industry indices
Moves in underlying raw materials typically in tandem with sales price
Adders or spreads separately negotiated
Market Based Pricing
(~50% of total Sales)
Influenced By:
Supply / Demand dynamics
Marginal producer economics
Underlying raw materials
Negotiated prices can lag30-60 days with movement in raw materials
9 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Legend
Nylon
AmmoniumSulfate
IntermediatesChemical
2020 Outlook
Mitigating COVID-19 Risks; Focused Cost Management and Capital Discipline
Nylon
Ammonium
Sulfate
Chemical
Intermediates
Operations
Cash
2020 Outlook
Considerations
Impacting Outlook
•
Demand weakness expected to continue; COVID-19 further challenging industry
•
Residential / Non-Res construction
conditions
•
Auto demand recovery
•
Reduced global industry operating rates expected to continue
•
Asia supply/demand - textile
•
Expect steady ammonium sulfate fertilizer demand through domestic planting
•
Energy environment
•
North America AS supply increases
season; Monitoring impact of energy environment on 2H20 nitrogen pricing
•
Crop prices, expected planted acres
•
Improved acetone industry supply and demand balance following final, affirmative
•
Construction, auto and solvents
anti-dumping duties; Phenol and alpha-methylstyrene demand expected to be soft
demand
near-term related to COVID-19
•
Benzene/Propylene input costs
Adjusting production output to changes in mix and demand as a result ofCOVID-19
•Pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds expected to be $5-$10M (2Q20),
•Business continuity plans
~$20M (3Q20), ~$3M (4Q20)
Capex expected to be$80-$90M (vs. previous guidance of $90-$100M)
•
Expect negative Free Cash Flow in 2Q20; Expect positive Free Cash Flow in 2H20
•
Capex: compliance requirements /
on significantly lower capex run rate, working capital timing
mechanical integrity
Targeting $10-$15Mfull-year cost reduction
•
Impact / timing of Federal
•
Evaluating CARES Act benefits: ~$8M cash tax savings in 2020, ~$6M deferral of
Government stimulus
social security taxes (50% payable by end of 2021, 50% payable by end of 2022)
10 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
APPENDIX
11 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Planned Plant Turnarounds
Pre-TaxIncome Impact by Quarter(1)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
2017
--
~$10M
~$4M
~$20M
~$34M
2018
~$2M
~$10M
~$30M
--
~$42M
2019
--
~$5M
~$5M
~$25M
~$35M
2020E
~$2M
$5-$10M
~$20M
~$3M
$30-$35M
Timing driven by compliance, inspection and sustaining asset base
Critical to supporting high utilization rates
Dedicated teams to improve effectiveness
Staggered across unit operations to maintain output
Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company. 2020E also reflects the planned shift of a majority of the work scheduled for the previously announced 2Q20 planned plant turnaround into 3Q20.
12 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures
13 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Reconciliation Of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities To Free Cash Flow
(in $ thousands)
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
14 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020
Reconciliation Of Net Income To EBITDA
(in $ thousands)
EBITDA is anon-GAAP measure defined as Net Income before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales
The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's operating performance, enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company's operations.