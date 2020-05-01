Log in
AdvanSix : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation

05/01/2020 | 06:49pm EDT

1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

May 1, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook", "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or other variations or similar terminology. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the scope and duration of the pandemic and pace of recovery; governmental, business and individuals' actions in response to the pandemic, including our business continuity and cash optimization plans that have and may be implemented; the impact of social and economic restrictions and other containment measures taken to combat virus transmission; the effect on our customers' demand for our products and our suppliers' ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services, including as a result of travel and other COVID-19-related restrictions; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; and any closures of our and our customers' offices and facilities; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms or at all due to economic conditions resulting from COVID-19 or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters and pandemics including the coronavirus; price fluctuations and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; failure to maintain effective internal controls; disruptions in transportation and logistics; our inability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of our spin-off including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax treatment; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

This presentationincludes certain nonGAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in the appendix of the presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this presentation may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Prepared To Navigate Through Near-Term Dynamics

Focus on Safe, Stable and Sustainable Operations

  • 1Q20 Results Reflect Strength of Vertical Integration andLow-Cost Position
  • COVID-19- Business Designated as Essential Critical Infrastructure
    • Health and Safety of Our Employees is Top Priority
    • Executing Business Continuity Plans
    • Maintaining Operations and Adjusting Output to Changes in Mix and Demand
    • Shifted Majority of 2Q20 Planned Plant Turnaround to 3Q20
    • Cash on Hand Plus Additional Capacity Under Credit Facility Expected to Provide Sufficient Liquidity
  • Near-TermIndustry Expectations:
    • Nylon to Remain Weak; Ammonium Sulfate Steady; Improved Acetone Supply/Demand
  • Resilient Organization That Has Navigated Through Many Cycles
    • Ability to Perform in Any Energy Environment

3 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

1Q 2020 Financial Summary

Results Reflect Vertical Integration and Global Low-Cost Position

($ Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

Comments

Sales

$314.9

$302.7

Sales Down (~4%): Volume +6.5%, Price (10.4%)

-Market Pricing (11.5%), Raw Material Pass Through +1.1%

EBITDA

$42.0

$28.6

Unfavorable Impact of Market Pricing

Favorable Impact of Higher Volume, Lower Raw Materials

Margin %

13.3%

9.5%

(Natural Gas and Sulfur) and Productivity from Nat Gas Boilers

Net Income

$20.2

$8.6

1Q20 Effective Tax Rate 29.9% vs. 25.3% in 1Q19

Diluted EPS

$0.68

$0.31

1Q20 Share Count 28.1 Million vs. 29.8 Million in 1Q19

Free Cash Flow

$2.6

($14.4)

Cash Flow From Operations $20M, Down ($22M) vs. Prior Year

Capex $34M, Down ($5M) vs. Prior Year

See Appendix in this presentation for a

reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures;

Free cash flow = net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures

4

1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

1Q 2020 EBITDA Bridge

Lower Market Pricing Partially Offset By Volume, Raws and Productivity Benefits

($M)

$14

Lower Natural

$37

Gas and Sulfur

costs

$42

$2

$10

$1

CPL/Nylon

$3

Higher Volume

$29

AS: higher

Benefits from Nat

Gas Boilers

standard export

Prior year impacts of

sales

insurance proceeds

and phenol force

majeure largely offset

1Q19

Raw Materials

Market Pricing

Planned

PES Supplier

SG&A

Volume/Op

1Q20

Turnaround

Shutdown

Performance/Other

See Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure

5 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Industry Pricing And Spreads

Nylon

Global Composite

1Q20 YOY

1Q20 vs. 4Q19

(31%)

(6%)

Asia BNZ-CPL

(43%)

(11%)

Asia CPL-Resin

9%

89%

1600

($/MT)

800

1200

600

800

400

400

200

0

0

Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19

Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19

Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20

Global Composite BNZ-CPL Spread (Left Axis) Asia BNZ-CPL Spread (Left Axis)

Asia CPL-Resin Spread (Right Axis)

Ammonium Sulfate

Chemical Intermediates

1Q20 YOY

1Q20 vs. 4Q19

Acetone, Sm/Med Buyer

1Q20 YOY

1Q20 vs. 4Q19

Corn Belt Granular AS

(8%)

(1%)

0%

10%

Acetone, Large Buyer

(13%)

(7%)

Corn Belt Urea

(7%)

6%

RGP Costs

(31%)

(20%)

1400

800

40(cents per pound)

700 30

1200

600 20

1000

500

10

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20

Avg Corn Belt AS price (granular $/ston N content basis) - Left Axis

Acetone, Small/Medium Buyer

Acetone, Large Buyer

Avg Corn Belt Urea price ($/ston N content basis) - Right Axis

Refinery Grade Propylene Costs

6 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Sources: Tecnon Orbichem, Wood Mackenzie, Green Markets, IHS Markit

COVID-19 Response Summary

Health and Safety Focus; Disciplined Cost and Cash Management

Health,

Safety and

Operations

Financial Position

  • Health and safety of employees is top priority
  • Designated as essential critical infrastructure duringCOVID-19 response
  • Business continuity plans supporting safe and stable operations, while continuing to serve our customers by adjusting output to changes in mix and demand
  • As previously announced, shifting majority of 2Q20 planned plant turnaround to 3Q20; Expectedpre-tax income impact from planned turnarounds: $5-$10M (2Q20), ~$20M (3Q20), ~$3M (4Q20)
  • Changes to how we work: thermal screening process, restrictions on travel / visitors, telecommuting
  • $425M revolving credit facility in place maturing in 2023 - provides base source of liquidity in addition to cash flow from operations
  • As of end of 1Q20, ~$31M cash on hand with ~$87M additional capacity available under credit facility; Increasing cash balances through 2Q20 as we navigateCOVID-19 impacts
  • Evaluating additional liquidity potential under credit facility's uncommitted accordion feature
  • Previously announced credit facility amendment provides 2020 covenant flexibility
  • 2020 Capex now expected to be$80-$90M (down $60-$70M versus prior year)
  • Evaluating government stimulus opportunities to optimize cash flow

7 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Industry Impact

Adjusting Output to Changes in Mix and Demand

Potential Impact By Key End Market

Textile

Automotive

Consumer Durables

COVID-19

Construction / Materials

Exposure*

Chemicals / Manufacturing

Agriculture

Packaging

High Moderate Low

*Chart represents estimated % of AdvanSix Sales

High Exposure

  • Auto demand reduction globally impacts nylon (engineered plastics) and chemical intermediates
  • Textile recovery slow, export demand out of China remains weak

Moderate Exposure

  • Building & construction and carpet remain weak
  • Early start to spring planting season - steady domestic demand for granular Ammonium Sulfate
  • Improved acetone supply/demand following final, affirmativeanti-dumping duties; Demand into IPA, MMA and other solvents remains healthy

Low Exposure

  • Food packaging demand for nylon robust

8 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

COVID-19 - Implications Of U.S. Refinery Utilization

Ability to Perform in Any Energy Environment

Key Considerations

AdvanSix Pricing Mechanisms

  • Formula/Index-basedpass through pricing mechanisms on ~50% of total ASIX revenue base
  • Monitoring supply of key raws (cumene and sulfur)
    • Industry demand reduction impacting refinery run rates
    • Refineries managing containment issues given significant inventory builds for transportation fuels
  • Flattening industry cost curves
    • Nylon industry spreads over benzene holding steady at current low levels
    • Monitoring potential impact to 2H20 nitrogen pricing

Formula / Index Pricing

(~50% of total Sales)

  • Pricing linked to input raw materials and/or published industry indices
  • Moves in underlying raw materials typically in tandem with sales price
  • Adders or spreads separately negotiated

Market Based Pricing

(~50% of total Sales)

  • Influenced By:
    • Supply / Demand dynamics
    • Marginal producer economics
    • Underlying raw materials
    • Negotiated prices can lag30-60 days with movement in raw materials

9 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Legend

Nylon

AmmoniumSulfate

IntermediatesChemical

2020 Outlook

Mitigating COVID-19 Risks; Focused Cost Management and Capital Discipline

Nylon

Ammonium

Sulfate

Chemical

Intermediates

Operations

Cash

2020 Outlook

Considerations

Impacting Outlook

Demand weakness expected to continue; COVID-19 further challenging industry

Residential / Non-Res construction

conditions

Auto demand recovery

Reduced global industry operating rates expected to continue

Asia supply/demand - textile

Expect steady ammonium sulfate fertilizer demand through domestic planting

Energy environment

North America AS supply increases

season; Monitoring impact of energy environment on 2H20 nitrogen pricing

Crop prices, expected planted acres

Improved acetone industry supply and demand balance following final, affirmative

Construction, auto and solvents

anti-dumping duties; Phenol and alpha-methylstyrene demand expected to be soft

demand

near-term related to COVID-19

Benzene/Propylene input costs

  • Adjusting production output to changes in mix and demand as a result ofCOVID-19

Pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds expected to be $5-$10M (2Q20),

Business continuity plans

~$20M (3Q20), ~$3M (4Q20)

  • Capex expected to be$80-$90M (vs. previous guidance of $90-$100M)

Expect negative Free Cash Flow in 2Q20; Expect positive Free Cash Flow in 2H20

Capex: compliance requirements /

on significantly lower capex run rate, working capital timing

mechanical integrity

Targeting $10-$15Mfull-year cost reduction

Impact / timing of Federal

Evaluating CARES Act benefits: ~$8M cash tax savings in 2020, ~$6M deferral of

Government stimulus

social security taxes (50% payable by end of 2021, 50% payable by end of 2022)

10 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

APPENDIX

11 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Planned Plant Turnarounds

Pre-TaxIncome Impact by Quarter(1)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

2017

--

~$10M

~$4M

~$20M

~$34M

2018

~$2M

~$10M

~$30M

--

~$42M

2019

--

~$5M

~$5M

~$25M

~$35M

2020E

~$2M

$5-$10M

~$20M

~$3M

$30-$35M

    • Timing driven by compliance, inspection and sustaining asset base
    • Critical to supporting high utilization rates
    • Dedicated teams to improve effectiveness
    • Staggered across unit operations to maintain output
  2. Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company. 2020E also reflects the planned shift of a majority of the work scheduled for the previously announced 2Q20 planned plant turnaround into 3Q20.

12 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

13 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Reconciliation Of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities To Free Cash Flow

(in $ thousands)

(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

14 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Reconciliation Of Net Income To EBITDA

(in $ thousands)

  1. EBITDA is anon-GAAP measure defined as Net Income before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
  2. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales

The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's operating performance, enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company's operations.

15 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation - May 1, 2020

Disclaimer

AdvanSix Inc. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:48:09 UTC
