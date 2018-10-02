AdvanSix : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 2

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will issue its third quarter 2018 financial
results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday,
November 2. The company will also hold a conference call with investors
at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.
Conference Call Details
To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or
(412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00
a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for
AdvanSix’s third quarter 2018 earnings call. A replay of the conference
call will be available from 12 noon ET on November 2 until 12 noon ET on
November 9. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529
(domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is
10124573.
Presentation Materials / Webcast Details
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com.
Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site,
and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor
website for 90 days following the presentation.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is
a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered
plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such
end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports
apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of
our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing
facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer,
acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as
part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on
AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
