Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AdvanSix Inc    ASIX

ADVANSIX INC (ASIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AdvanSix : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will issue its third quarter 2018 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 2. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s third quarter 2018 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on November 2 until 12 noon ET on November 9. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 10124573.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANSIX INC
02:36pADVANSIX : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conferen..
BU
08/03ADVANSIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/03ADVANSIX INC : AdvanSix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03ADVANSIX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03ADVANSIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/03ADVANSIX : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/26ADVANSIX : to Present at Jefferies Global Industrials Conference
BU
06/29ADVANSIX : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Confere..
BU
06/15ADVANSIX INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28ADVANSIX : Index
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Drops Of Honeywell - The Idea Guide 
09/10Energy And Materials Dashboard - Update 
09/04Spin-Off September With KLX Energy And Frontdoor - The Idea Guide 
08/09AdvanSix (ASIX) Presents at Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference - Sl.. 
08/03After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/03/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 523 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 81,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 007 M
Chart ADVANSIX INC
Duration : Period :
AdvanSix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANSIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erin N. Kane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Marberry Chairman
Michael Preston Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul E. Huck Director
Darrell K. Hughes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANSIX INC-21.11%1 007
ECOLAB17.31%45 473
SIKA AG0.00%20 990
SYMRISE11.11%11 935
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 380
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC15.84%9 061
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.