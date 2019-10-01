Log in
AdvanSix : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 1

10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its third quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 1. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (334) 777-6978 (domestic) or (800) 367-2403 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s third quarter 2019 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on November 1 until 12 noon ET on November 8. You can listen to the replay by dialing (719) 457-0820 (domestic) or (888) 203-1112 (international). The access code is 5001686.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
