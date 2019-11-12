Log in
ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORPORATION

ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORPORATION

(AOC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantagewon Oil Corp. Ties In First Canadian Well Producing 85 BOPD

0
11/12/2019 | 08:05am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it has tied in its first Canadian well.

The first well is now on production and producing 85 Barrels of Oil Per Day ("BOPD"). The Corporation has a 50% non-working interest in this well, and as such is earning 42.5 BOPD. The Corporation will receive payment for its November oil sales in January. The Corporation is in the process of completing the paperwork to receive oil production in kind which will speed up the payment process by approximately 30 days.

The Corporation continues to work on its other farm in opportunities as previously announced, as well as other new opportunities. The disclosure in this press release was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" and the "Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook" ("COGEH").

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Stephen Hughes
CEO & Director
Advantagewon Oil Corp.
T: (587) 580-9344

Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
Advantagewon Oil Corp
T: (647) 466-4037

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49612


© Newsfilecorp 2019
