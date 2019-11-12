Advantagewon Oil Corp. Ties In First Canadian Well Producing 85 BOPD

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it has tied in its first Canadian well.

The first well is now on production and producing 85 Barrels of Oil Per Day ("BOPD"). The Corporation has a 50% non-working interest in this well, and as such is earning 42.5 BOPD. The Corporation will receive payment for its November oil sales in January. The Corporation is in the process of completing the paperwork to receive oil production in kind which will speed up the payment process by approximately 30 days.

The Corporation continues to work on its other farm in opportunities as previously announced, as well as other new opportunities. The disclosure in this press release was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" and the "Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook" ("COGEH").

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

