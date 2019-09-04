Log in
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
Advantech : Announces 2019 Co-Creation Partner Conferences

09/04/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Embedded IoT Company Hosts Two Collaboration- and Innovation-focused Conferences in the U.S. as Part of a Worldwide Series of Events

Advantech, a global pioneer enabling an intelligent planet by bringing to market the most advanced automation computing products, systems, services and solutions, is hosting two IoT Co-Creation Partner Conferences this fall. As part of a global series of events, the two regional U.S. conferences aim to link hardware, PaaS, SaaS and IaaS companies, to streamline digital transformation and develop various Solution Ready Platforms (SRP). The upcoming U.S. IoT Co-Creation Partner Conferences hosted in Boston, Mass. in September and Milpitas, Calif. in November on the heels of the company’s hugely successful 2018 IoT Co-Creation Summit in Suzhou, China, where nearly 6,000 global leading professionals gathered to innovate and collaborate.

“The current demand for simpler IoT solutions has led to the birth of a co-creation movement,” said Maxx Ortega, IoT sales executive of Advantech. “Through our IoT Co-Creation Partner Conferences, we are bringing together technology experts from different fields to create industry-specific solutions that are ready out-of-the-box or can be tweaked to a company’s unique needs.”

The first of Advantech’s upcoming IoT Co-Creation Partner Conferences will highlight the company’s vision for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities, and will focus on how innovative system designs, IoT connectivity, edge intelligence and cloud interoperability are the keys to intelligent retail and smart cities. The conference will be held in Boston at the Hilton Boston/Woburn Hotel on Sept. 12. Speakers will include:

  • Joseph Su, director of business operations for Advantech
  • Edward Roberto, iRetail vertical sales manager of Advantech
  • Maxx Ortega, IoT sales executive and WISE-PaaS BDM of Advantech
  • Rick Sales, president of Abierto Networks
  • Michael Luo, CEO of Truckxi.com
  • Dr. Paul Apen, CSO of E Ink Corporation

To register, visit: http://advantechusa.com/iot_co_creation/ccpcbostonevent/.

Advantech’s second IoT Co-Creation Partner Conference will take place in Milpitas, Calif. this November. To receive further details on this event, visit: https://iotsummit.advantech.com/en-us/ccpc.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 54 478 M
EBIT 2019 8 776 M
Net income 2019 7 418 M
Finance 2019 10 534 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 277,92  TWD
Last Close Price 266,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ko Chen Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Hsi Chen Head-Finance & General Manager
Shih Chang Hsu Director
Chun Sheng Ho Director
Cho Min Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.5 869
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 840
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 816
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.--.--%2 485
INVENTEC CORPORATION--.--%2 463
SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORP--.--%1 929
