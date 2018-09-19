Log in
Advantech Hosts Exclusive Retail Transformation Expo at Its High-Tech Milpitas Showroom

09/19/2018

Event to Feature Product Demos and Expert Speakers from Intel, Microsoft and 22 Miles

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech—a leading global manufacturer of embedded, automated and ruggedized computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions—is proud to announce its upcoming Retail Transformation Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Silicon Valley office in Milpitas, Calif. This highly anticipated half-day event, featuring a collection of experiential product demos, has been designed to encompass all things retail, restaurants and hospitality. 

Keynote speakers from Advantech, Intel, Microsoft and 22 Miles are eager to share the latest industry trends while co-hosting an interactive session at Advantech’s updated showroom. Offering a deep dive into retail technologies and an insider’s look at the metamorphosis of the e-commerce experience, attendees will learn how businesses can improve traffic and accelerate sales with the latest technological innovations.

“We are excited to welcome both industry friends and media to our redesigned technology showroom, as we believe that cutting edge IoT technology will alter the future of the retail, restaurant and hospitality sectors,” says senior product engineer at Advantech, Patrick Chen. “From transparent monitor displays and interactive shopping experiences to smart city solutions and intelligent medical and fitness devices, retail technology is changing by the millisecond. We could not be more honored to host these prominent expert speakers and to offer real-time exhibitions of the products leading the next wave of retail transformation.”

FEATURED SESSIONS:

  • Enabling Retail Transformation with Intel® Technologies by Intel
  • Retail Solutions: The Future Era in Retail by Advantech
  • Azure IoT – Digital Transformation and the Internet of Things by Microsoft
  • Future-Proof Digital Signage & Wayfinding by 22 Miles

TO ATTEND:

To request attendance, please register here or contact Beyond Fifteen Communications by emailing Advantech@beyondfifteen.com. There is no fee to attend this event. Registration officially closes on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Space is limited.

To learn more about Advantech, please visit www.advantech.com.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Advantech is the global leader of embedded, industrial, IoT and automation solution platforms. The 35-year-old, billion-dollar business is ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, with over 1,000 products and more than 8,000 employees working in 92 major cities worldwide. Advantech is renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms—focused on its vision of enabling an intelligent planet (www.advantech.com). Advantech is a Premier member of Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd (TAIDEX:2395).

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.
leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101 

Advantech.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
