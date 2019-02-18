Log in
Advantest : AirLogger™ WM2000 Series Now Supported in US, EU and Thailand, Following China and Vietnam

02/18/2019 | 12:07am EST

Flexible, Compact Wireless Data Logger Boosts Productivity

TOKYO, Japan - February 18, 2019 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced expanded overseas support for its AirLogger™ WM2000 series of wireless data loggers. Following the expansion of support to China and Vietnam, as announced in January 2019, the company also started support in the United States, EU and Thailand from February.

The AirLogger™ is a revolutionary data logger that transmits measurement data wirelessly from compact measurement units to a PC transmission unit connected to a personal computer's USB port, and displays and saves it on the computer. It also supports measurement of rotating and moving objects, such as tires, which was difficult with conventional instruments. It has already been widely adopted by the automobile industry, among others, and is being used for various applications ranging from R&D to production, in contexts including large spaces, small spaces, and shielded spaces.

The AirLogger™ series can measure multiple points simultaneously and perform synchronized monitoring of various measurements. Not only does it free users from time-consuming wiring tasks, it will also contribute to improving productivity, now in the United States, EU and Thailand, as well as China, Vietnam and Japan.

WM2000 Wireless Data Logger Series

Measures temperature, voltage, and strain with two types of measuring units:
1) temperature / voltage and 2) strain. Humidity, luminosity, pressure, wind speed, and more can also be measured by attaching various voltage output sensors to the temperature / voltage unit. Data acquired from the temperature / voltage measurement unit and strain measurement unit can be received at the same time by a single PC transmission unit, so it is possible to flexibly measure the precise combination necessary for the user's application.

Learn more about AirLogger™ products:

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 05:06:04 UTC
