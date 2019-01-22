Advantest : Announces a New Photoacoustic Microscope 'Hadatomo™ Z'

Life-Science Evaluation System for Analysis of Blood Vessels in the Dermis

TOKYO, Japan - January 22, 2019 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced its newest photoacoustic microscope, the Hadatomo™ Z. Noninvasively acquiring blood vessel information within the dermis, the system visualizes the vessels as 3D images at high speed. Visualization of vascular network within the dermis is difficult with conventional imaging techniques, which have low resolution or shallow measurement depth. The new system is able to display 3D images of the vascular network by determining blood vessel structures with photoacoustic waves and dermis structures with ultrasonic waves. It then superimposes them to render 3D images with high resolution improved by a newly designed ultrasonic sensor. Information on blood vessels within the dermis is important for developments in the beauty and cosmetic field as well as the medical field. This system contributes to delivering that information as an evaluation tool with a groundbreaking new concept.

The Hadatomo™ is a photoacoustic microscope with great portability and excellent operability, equipped with a measurement unit mounted on a flexible arm, built on a system unit with caster wheels. The new Hadatomo™ Z can radiate photoacoustic waves with two different wavelengths alternately, adding new capacities that go beyond conventional single-wavelength blood vessel analysis: It can distinguish arteries from veins, as they have different oxygen coefficients. When two photoacoustic waves with different wavelengths are radiated alternately, arteries and veins show different absorption coefficients. Oxygen saturation can be calculated with these absorbing coefficients.

Ultrasonic measurement is suitable for analysis of the epidermis/dermis, including unevenness of skin, or pores, or sebaceous glands. The Hadatomo™ Z conducts ultrasonic measurement and photoacoustic measurement simultaneously. It superimposes blood vessel structure images, obtained by photoacoustic waves, and dermis structure images, obtained by ultrasonic waves. As a result, accurate blood vessel location images can be displayed in 3D, to a depth of 3 millimeters within the dermis.

Information on blood vessels within the dermis is indispensable for research and development in the beauty and cosmetic field or medical field, including vasodilation or blood circulation promotion caused by serums or beauty treatments, or monitoring of blood vessel regrowth caused by skin cancer. The Hadatomo™ Z will contribute to R&D in these areas with high-resolution images not previously obtainable with any tool.

The Hadatomo™ Z will be exhibited at COSME Tech 2019, to be held at Makuhari Messe, Japan, from January 30th. It is scheduled to begin shipping in April 2019 to customers in Japan, Europe, South Korea and China. Guests are invited to experience the performance of the Hadatomo™ Z at the exhibition.