Advantest : Biotope Quarterly 9th Issue Published

Advantest has published the 9th volume of its online biodiversity journal, the Biotope Quarterly Autumn 2018 issue is available here

https://www.advantest.com/biotope-news/no.9

In our 9th volume, we introduce 12 kinds of dragonflies and damselflies that can be observed in the biotope. Dragonflies, which live underwater as larvae, but on the land as adults, are a yardstick for measuring the biodiversity of habitats. This volume also includes an update on the Fuji Bakama, one of the representative plants of our biotope, and a near-threatened species.

The Biotope Quarterly raises awareness of the rich biodiversity of Advantest's biotope, established in line with Advantest's theme of coexistence with nature at the company's Gunma R&D Center. One of the largest biotopes to be created by a company in Japan, the Advantest biotope measures 17,000㎡. It aims to bring back to life the traditional rural landscape of the Kanto Plain. Guided by a focus on ponds, wetlands and streams, the company has planted aquatic plants and trees that blend with the surrounding natural environment and contribute to reviving its biodiversity. The biotope is home to many endangered species, as well as familiar ones such as the trees highlighted in the winter issue of the Biotope Quarterly.

The publication will be of interest to conservationists, stakeholders, and the general public.

Learn more about the biotope:

https://www.advantest.com/biotope/

Rhyothemis fuliginosa ('Butterfly Dragonfly')

