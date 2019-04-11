Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Advantest Corp    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORP

(6857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advantest : Employee Volunteers Pick Up Garbage to Beautify Neighborhood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

At Advantest's Gunma R&D Center, the company holds a bimonthly clean-up activity where employees volunteer to spend their lunch break walking around the plant's grounds, cleaning up trash while improving their physical fitness.

On March 29, 2019, the event saw full participation with 30 volunteers taking part. The participants commented that 'I feel good to have taken part,' 'I'll continue to participate whenever I can because I'm happy to be helpful,' and 'This increased my interest in participating in volunteer activities.'

As a responsible corporate member of society, Advantest will continue to proactively engage in environmental conservation activities.

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANTEST CORP
10:38pADVANTEST : Employee Volunteers Pick Up Garbage to Beautify Neighborhood
PU
04/10ADVANTEST : Europe Once Again Recognized as One of Germany's Best Employers
PU
04/04ADVANTEST : VOICE 2019 Developer Conference Announces Technical Program and Full..
AQ
03/27ADVANTEST CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12ADVANTEST : V93000 Wave Scale RF Testers are First to be Used in China for Volum..
AQ
03/11ADVANTEST : to Exhibit AI Test Solution on its Versatile V93000 Platform at SEMI..
PU
03/05ADVANTEST : Receives Excellence Award in the Environmental Report Division of En..
PU
02/18ADVANTEST : AirLogger™ WM2000 Series Now Supported in US, EU and Thailand,..
AQ
02/18ADVANTEST : AirLogger™ WM2000 Series Now Supported in US, EU and Thailand,..
PU
02/14ADVANTEST : completes the acquisition of Semiconductor System Level Test Busines..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 53 679 M
Finance 2019 114 B
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
P/E ratio 2020 17,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 618 B
Chart ADVANTEST CORP
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 740  JPY
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Atsushi Fujita Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration Group
Toshiyuki Okayasu Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hans-Juergen Wagner Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Kurita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTEST CORP42.89%5 560
KLA CORPORATION36.47%18 669
TERADYNE, INC.39.96%7 606
LASERTEC CORPORATION86.90%2 147
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 753
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About