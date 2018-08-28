Advantest : Holds 28th Science Craft Class For Local Children

On 28th July 2018, Advantest held its 28th Science Craft Class for elementary school students from Meiwa, near the company's Gunma R&D Center.

17 Advantest employees, mainly new hires, volunteered to guide the children in making PET bottle rockets. Based on the results of a previously conducted questionnaire, these are popular with children, and the 40 elementary school students who attended July's event enjoyed the activity greatly. 87 people attended, including parents.

After making rockets from PET bottles, the children launched their rockets outdoors to loud cheering. Participants commented that 'I usually don't do this kind of thing at home. I enjoyed making something with tools,' and 'It was great that parents and children could do this together.'

The number of students participating in Advantest's science craft classes since their inauguration in 2005 has now reached 2,347. Advantest will continue to commit to social contribution activities while communicating the enjoyment of manufacturing, science, and technology to children.