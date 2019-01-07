Advantest : President & CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida Enters VLSIresearch's Semiconductor Industry Hall of Fame as a 2018 “ALL STAR”

TOKYO, Japan - January 8, 2019 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced that President and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida has been named as a 2018 ALL STAR of the Chip Making Industry, taking his place in VLSIresearch's Chip History Center Hall of Fame alongside the semiconductor industry's most notable contributors. Each year VLSIresearch recognizes those executives and leaders who have played a key role in moving their companies and the industry forward.

Citing Mr. Yoshida's vision for growth and success in the evolving semiconductor landscape, Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch, emphasized the clearness of strategy and execution in Mr. Yoshida's 'Grand Design' and Mid-Term Plan for Advantest's future. These strategies, put into place in 2018, reinforce Advantest's core businesses while seeking operational excellence and expanding with integrated solutions that continue to add customer value. In addition to pioneering new business fields, the company will focus on the broadening of Advantest's business domain to include related markets such as semiconductor design and evaluation processes, and product/system-level test processes. Hutcheson also noted that Advantest's 2018 results speak for themselves, as under Mr. Yoshida's leadership Advantest clearly outpaced the Test and Measurement markets.

Upon learning of his appointment to the 2018 ALL STAR Hall of Fame, Mr. Yoshida commented, 'It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized in this capacity and to join the ranks of the semiconductor leaders and thinkers whom I have long admired. I am very thankful to the team at VLSIresearch for this honor and I congratulate the other 2018 ALL STAR recipients for their accomplishments.'

