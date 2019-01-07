Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Advantest Corp    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORP (6857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advantest : President & CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida Enters VLSIresearch's Semiconductor Industry Hall of Fame as a 2018 “ALL STAR”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:19pm EST

TOKYO, Japan - January 8, 2019 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced that President and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida has been named as a 2018 ALL STAR of the Chip Making Industry, taking his place in VLSIresearch's Chip History Center Hall of Fame alongside the semiconductor industry's most notable contributors. Each year VLSIresearch recognizes those executives and leaders who have played a key role in moving their companies and the industry forward.

Citing Mr. Yoshida's vision for growth and success in the evolving semiconductor landscape, Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch, emphasized the clearness of strategy and execution in Mr. Yoshida's 'Grand Design' and Mid-Term Plan for Advantest's future. These strategies, put into place in 2018, reinforce Advantest's core businesses while seeking operational excellence and expanding with integrated solutions that continue to add customer value. In addition to pioneering new business fields, the company will focus on the broadening of Advantest's business domain to include related markets such as semiconductor design and evaluation processes, and product/system-level test processes. Hutcheson also noted that Advantest's 2018 results speak for themselves, as under Mr. Yoshida's leadership Advantest clearly outpaced the Test and Measurement markets.

Upon learning of his appointment to the 2018 ALL STAR Hall of Fame, Mr. Yoshida commented, 'It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized in this capacity and to join the ranks of the semiconductor leaders and thinkers whom I have long admired. I am very thankful to the team at VLSIresearch for this honor and I congratulate the other 2018 ALL STAR recipients for their accomplishments.'

Note: All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.



Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANTEST CORP
08:19pADVANTEST : President & CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida Enters VLSIresearch's Semiconductor..
PU
03:22aADVANTEST : AirLogger™ Series Now Supported in China and Vietnam
AQ
01/04ADVANTEST : 2019 New Year's Address from President Yoshiaki Yoshida (abridged)
PU
01/03ADVANTEST : VOICE 2019 Developer Conference Opens Registration and Announces Key..
AQ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
DJ
2018ADVANTEST : Participates in Meiwa Industry Festival Charity Bazaar
PU
2018ADVANTEST : Sponsors Event to Raise Awareness of Visual Impairment
PU
2018ADVANTEST : and Tohoku University CIES Demonstrate High-Speed Operation of 128 M..
PU
2018ADVANTEST : Southeast Asia Electronics Supply Chain Set Sights Towards Smart Man..
AQ
2018ADVANTEST : Announces E3650 MVM-SEM for Photomasks 2X Measurement Throughput Com..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 264 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 45 313 M
Finance 2019 106 B
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 429 B
Chart ADVANTEST CORP
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 772  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Atsushi Fujita Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration Group
Toshiyuki Okayasu Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hans-Juergen Wagner Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Kurita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTEST CORP4.90%3 958
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION2.02%13 976
TERADYNE, INC.-0.89%5 575
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 223
LASERTEC CORPORATION2.59%1 156
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%848
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.