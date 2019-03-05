Log in
ADVANTEST CORP

ADVANTEST CORP

(6857)
Advantest : Receives Excellence Award in the Environmental Report Division of Environmental Communication Awards 2018

03/05/2019 | 08:50pm EST

03/05/2019 | 08:50pm EST

TOKYO, Japan - March 6, 2019 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced that it has won an Excellence Award in the Environmental Report division of the 22nd Environmental Communication Awards, co-sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment and the Global Environmental Forum.

The Environmental Communication Awards are held every year to promote corporate environmental management and environmental communication activities through recognition of successful companies in these arenas, and to improve the quality of environmental information disclosure. This year, there were 196 candidates up for awards in the Environmental Report Division, and 118 in the Environmental Activities Report Division.

Advantest's Sustainability Report 2018 was chosen for recognition on the basis of its careful explanation of the company's governance efforts, and its disclosure that the company has no environmental negatives: Advantest makes a practice of disclosing its environmental violations for the past five years, in which timeframe there were none.

The award underlines Advantest's consistent and proactive commitment to environmental responsibility and disclosure, and reinforces the company's resolve to further enhance its environmental management and disclosure going forward.

Note: All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.



Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 01:49:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 274 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 50 596 M
Finance 2019 115 B
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
P/E ratio 2020 15,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 546 B
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Atsushi Fujita Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration Group
Toshiyuki Okayasu Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hans-Juergen Wagner Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Kurita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTEST CORP28.48%4 880
KLA CORPORATION29.38%17 525
TERADYNE, INC.30.66%7 119
LASERTEC CORPORATION56.55%1 754
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 531
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 004
