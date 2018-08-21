Advantest : Selected Again as Constituent Stock of FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index

TOKYO, Japan - August 21, 2018 - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced today that it has been selected once more as a constituent stock of the FTSE 4 Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, indexes for ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) investment created by FTSE Russell, a global index provider belonging to the London Stock Exchange Group.

The FTSE 4 Good Index Series is a stock index designed by FTSE Russell to guide socially responsible investment. It consists of companies that demonstrate outstanding ESG performance. Advantest has been selected for the index for 15 consecutive years, since 2004.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is a separate index launched by FTSE Russell in 2017, composed of Japanese companies with excellent ESG performance. It has been adopted as the stock index for ESG investment by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Going forward, Advantest will continue to strive for sustainable development and greater corporate value through respect for our stakeholders and business activities that harmonize with social needs.

Note: All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.