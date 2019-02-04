Advantis Corp. Acquiring New Canning Machine, Finalizing Sublingual Strip Agreement

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced today that it is ordering a new canning system that will triple production efficiency, to keep up with growing demand. The company also announced that it is finalizing a deal this week with one of the largest world-wide manufacturers in the industry.

The last several months of order increases have prompted Advantis CEO, Darren Cherry, to arrange for a more efficient canning system for its Amster-Can line of business. "Our Oregon partner had to send the smaller machine back so we can instantly add to our capacity,” Cherry explained. “We recognize that to keep up with our current rate of growth, we must significantly add to our production capacity. We have been working with N2Pack to develop an entirely self-contained canning system. We’ll be able to just load product in a bin, press a button, and have finished, labeled Amster-Can products rolling off the assembly line in seconds. It will also have functionality for other product types to be filled within any size can. This system will enable us to deliver our large machine to a partner that is about to start ramping up to that level very quickly. Nitrogen canning is becoming the industry standard, and we are the industry leader” Cherry alluded to statements made early last year about one of their partners building a cannabis campus so that several organizations can efficiently manufacture and package their products there; that project was said to be complete sometime this year.

Cherry says that in addition to the news about the canning machine increase, he is excited to announce that Advantis and its potential sublingual strip partner are ready to ink a deal this week. “This can be a game changer, partnering with a top manufacturer in the industry,” Cherry shared. “Their marketing reach and marketplace knowledge are unmatched. It is up to us to execute.” Cherry related his excitement with the sublingual strips by pivoting to several agreements that are on deck. “We are negotiating packaging and marketing agreements with several well-known names in the industry. Extremely large volume. The sublingual deal will establish our footprint in the sublingual space much more quickly than it took us to get to this point of negotiating with the largest of suppliers. We have a great name now, and even greater partners to work with.” Cherry concluded by saying that the company feels like it is turning a corner, and the marketplace is organically fueling its accelerating growth rate.

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

