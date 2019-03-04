Advantis Corp. Prepares for OTCBB

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced today that it is preparing for the audit necessary for their OTCBB up-listing. Advantis is currently trading in the less regulated, more thinly traded OTC Pink Sheets.

Advantis has been preparing for their fully-reporting status since 2017. The previous CEO set the initial target for the end of last year. The current CEO, Darren Cherry, says he delayed the up-listing so the company could be in a more solid financial position. “Our revenue continues to increase, we are establishing brand recognition, and have several opportunities to expand upon,” Cherry related. “This year our revenue will be well over a million, and several product launches are ahead. We’re ready.” Cherry says that up-listing will put Advantis in a more liquid exchange, and the more stringent reporting requirement will boost confidence that investors have in them. “This is the paramount step for our company. The step that will make so much more possible. There will be many more eyes on us with the opportunity to benefit from our continued growth,” Cherry asserted.

The timing of the up-listing coincides with several product launches, Cherry explained, “Between now and the time we are a fully-reporting company we have the sublingual launch, the Pet Division… we’re looking at about four or five months until the process is completed and the form is filed. It will be real nice to have some additional revenue streams activated just as we become established on the OTC Big Board.” Cherry concluded his comments by saying that the legal and accounting arrangements are underway.

Advantis wishes to thank Investors Hangout for mentioning the company in their podcast.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com , rosin6.com , elixicure.com , and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact: Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim, Director Organization: Advantis Corporation Phone: 949-354-3585 Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660 E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com