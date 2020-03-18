ADVANZ PHARMA : UPDATE ON COVID-19 VIRUS

Log in
03/18/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
18.03.20

ADVANZ PHARMA is a global pharmaceutical company that's committed to helping patients lead healthier, better lives by enabling patients and healthcare providers to access high-quality niche, established medicines.

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to evolve rapidly, ADVANZ PHARMA takes the potential impact of the Coronavirus extremely seriously and has put in place all appropriate measures and contingency plans to minimize any risk to the supply of our medicines. This includes working closely with our manufacturers, regulatory bodies and other relevant agencies to ensure continuity of supply. At present, we have not identified any material continuity-risks specifically associated with Coronavirus but we continue to monitor the situation carefully.

Our primary focus continues to be the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, our customers and doing our part to help protect our patients and communities. From today, all ADVANZ PHARMA employees who can do so, will work remotely. We do not anticipate any impact to our business with all our sites and business functions continuing to remain operational. Anyone who wishes to contact us at ADVANZ PHARMA can do so via the usual channels.

However, we are mindful that the situation is incredibly dynamic and things can change quickly, we will therefore continue to monitor the situation very closely, working with the Government and all relevant bodies to ensure that our patients are able to continue to access vital medicines at this challenging time.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 branded and unbranded products, and sales in more than 90 countries, and going forward, is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe. ADVANZ PHARMA's registered office is in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company operates globally through its subsidiaries in Sydney, Australia; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; Helsingborg, Sweden; Chicago, United States; and its head office in London, England.

Disclaimer

Advanz Pharma Corp. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:12:03 UTC
