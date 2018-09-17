Advanzeon Solutions Engages Hayden IR to Develop Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Shareholder Value



TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHCR ) today announced that it has retained Hayden IR , a national investor relations consulting firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to raise Advanzeon Solutions' visibility within the investment community by strengthening its relationships and increasing awareness with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

"We are encouraged by our business progress and traction over the past few months and believe we are well positioned to penetrate market opportunities and for future revenue growth," said Mr. Clark Marcus, Advanzeon Solutions' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to focus on sales growth, we are also focused on improving our capital markets strategy. As we look to all of this positive momentum, the Board and management believed it was an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that throughout their national footprint, Hayden IR will help us more effectively communicate our accelerated growth strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors."

Hayden IR ( www.HaydenIR.com ) is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. Hayden IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHCR ) through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

