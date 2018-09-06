Advaxis, Inc. : Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADXS) (“Advaxis” or the “Company”) announced today
that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering
shares of its common stock, with each share of common stock to be sold
together in a fixed combination with a warrant to purchase common stock.
The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no
assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to
the actual size or terms of the offering.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund its
continued research and development initiatives in connection with
expanding its product pipeline and for other general corporate purposes,
including, but not limited to (i) progression of ADXS-HOT into clinical
research in both monotherapy and combination therapy; (ii) investment in
ongoing clinical research in ADXS-PSA and ADXS-NEO, both in monotherapy
and combination therapy; and (iii) investment in ongoing clinical
research with axalimogene filolisbac in head and neck cancer and other
HPV associated cancers, including any wind down costs associated with
ongoing trials.
The securities described above will be offered by the Company pursuant
to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-226988) previously
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August
23, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on August 30, 2018.
The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
the accompanying prospectus. Before investing in the offering, you
should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Advaxis has filed
with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus
supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more
information about the Company and the offering. A preliminary prospectus
supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering will
be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov,
copies of which can be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald
& Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York,
New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com,
or from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus
Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by
telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Advaxis
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based
antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform
technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)
bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These
Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in
immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single
immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting
cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune
system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously
reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable the T
cells to eliminate tumors. Advaxis has four franchises in various stages
of clinical and preclinical development: HPV-associated cancers,
neoantigen therapy, hotspot/ cancer antigens and prostate cancer.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a
number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to:
statements regarding the timing, success and anticipated use of proceeds
for the proposed offering. For those statements, we claim the protection
of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could
cause our actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements include: market and other conditions and other risk factors
identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. Any
forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as
of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of
these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that
occur after the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005950/en/