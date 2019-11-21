Log in
ADVENICA AB (publ)    ADVE   SE0006219473

ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
Blog post: Information security compliance – five business benefits

0
11/21/2019 | 03:26am EST

Ransomware attacks are more frequent than ever. The attacks can block all computers, and thus access all digital communication, with the attacker demanding a huge ransom to unblock them. Maintaining the security and privacy of information; i.e. information security, is therefore a growing area of concern. Information security compliance means your organisation meets the standards for data privacy and information security that apply to your specific industry. And compliance brings significant benefits to you and your business!

Disclaimer

Advenica AB (publ) published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:25:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 65,4 M
Chart ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Advenica AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,96  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marie Bengtsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anna Maria Inga Söderblom Chairman
Richard Mauritsson Chief Information Technology Officer
Jonas Dellenvall Chief Technology Officer
Lars Nagy Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)-19.35%7
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%45 204
ALLEGION PLC47.41%11 077
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 525
FLIR SYSTEMS INC22.32%7 177
ADT INC.40.93%6 383
