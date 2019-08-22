Log in
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

(ADVE)
BLOG POST : The NIS directive - we can help you comply
Blog post: The NIS directive - we can help you comply

08/22/2019

The purpose of the NIS directive is for providers of essential services to work with risk-based security. This entails, among other things, requirements for both a reporting obligation for incidents as well as continuous work in a structured and methodical manner according to accepted standardized frameworks. Safety assessments and subsequent action plans must also be documented and monitored annually. How is this work progressing in your organisation? Have you started to work for compliance with all the requirements?

Disclaimer

Advenica AB (publ) published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 06:52:07 UTC
Latest news on ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 74,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marie Bengtsson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anna Maria Inga Söderblom Chairman
Richard Mauritsson Chief Information Officer
Jonas Dellenvall Chief Technology Officer
Lars Nagy Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVENICA AB (PUBL)8
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%41 255
ALLEGION19.18%8 871
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 144
FLIR SYSTEMS INC9.99%6 433
ADT INC-22.13%3 510
