Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK May 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

ADVENT CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME FUND

(AVK)
05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0274 per share, or 23.38% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0898 per share, or 76.62% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

May 2020

Disclaimer

Advent Convertible and Income Fund published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 20:07:06 UTC
