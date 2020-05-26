Advent Convertible and Income Fund : AVK May 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(NYSE: AVK)

Cusip: 00764C109

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1172 per share payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0274 per share, or 23.38% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0898 per share, or 76.62% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

May 2020