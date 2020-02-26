ADVM Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Adverum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADVM) Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/advm.

The investigation concerns whether Adverum and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On September 12, 2019, Adverum issued a press release announcing clinical data from the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of the Company's product ADVM-022 as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. Among other data, Adverum disclosed that patients taking ADVM-022 suffered significant deterioration in their sight. On this news, Adverum's stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 50.33%, to close at $5.96 per share on September 12, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Adverum shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/advm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advm-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-adverum-biotechnologies-inc-301011610.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC