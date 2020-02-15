Log in
Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

02/15/2020 | 10:10am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Adverum " or the "Company" (NASDAQ: ADVM) on behalf of investors. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the results of a clinical drug study of ADVM-022 were false and misleading when made.  ADVM-022 was intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD"). 

On September 12, 2019, Adverum issued a press release that disclosed that patients taking the drug in the study suffered significant deterioration in their sight.  Following this news, the price of Adverum's common stock dropped from $12.00 to $5.96 in one day, a decrease of more than 50%. 

If you lost money, realized or unrealized, on your Adverum investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.  If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adverum-advm-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-adverum-biotechnologies-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301005705.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
