INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Adverum” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADVM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Adverum issued a press release detailing clinical data from the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of the Company’s product ADVM-022 for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration on September 12, 2019. As part of this release, the Company admitted that patients taking ADVM-022 suffered a significant loss of vision. Based on this news, shares of Adverum fell by 50% on the same day.

