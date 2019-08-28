Adverum Biotechnologies to Present 24-Week Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Injection Gene Therapy to Treat Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting in October

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that 24-week data from the first cohort of patients (n=6) in the OPTIC phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy in wet AMD will be presented at the Retina Subspecialty Day Program of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 Annual Meeting in San Francisco, CA on Friday, October 11, 2019.



“Wet AMD is an aggressive disease that often requires frequent anti-VEGF injections over the long-term in order to reduce vision loss,” said Aaron Osborne, MBBS, MRCOphth, chief medical officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “ADVM-022 is administered utilizing a single, standard-of-care intravitreal injection, which we believe has the potential to significantly reduce treatment burden and improve real-world vision outcomes for patients with wet AMD. We look forward to presenting 24-week data from the first cohort of patients in the OPTIC trial at the upcoming AAO meeting.”

Event: 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology

Podium Presentation: 24-week Results of Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)

Abstract #: 30062032

Section: Section VIII: Late Breaking Developments, Part I

Date: October 11, 2019

Time: 4:26 p.m. – 4:31 p.m. PT

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

Speaker: Szilard Kiss, M.D., director of clinical research in the Department of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum’s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries: Investors: Myesha Lacy Investor Relations and Corporate Communications mlacy@adverum.com 650-304-3892 Media: Joshua R. Mansbach Solebury Trout jmansbach@troutgroup.com 646-378-2964