Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Advicenne    ADVIC   FR0013296746

ADVICENNE

(ADVIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advicenne : Announces the Appointment of André Ulmann as Interim Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Paris & Brussels: ADVIC - FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for orphan renal and neurological diseases, today announces that Dr Luc-André Granier has left his role as CEO of the Company. The Board of Directors has elected Dr. André Ulmann, current Board Observer of the company, as Interim CEO of Advicenne, with immediate effect.

David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Advicenne Board of Directors, commented:On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Luc-André Granier for his valuable involvement and contributions as CEO. As one of the founders and CEO of the company, he has contributed significantly to building and advancing Advicenne and has positioned the company for success. I welcome André Ulmann whose experience and medical development skills will be instrumental to the further growth and success of Advicenne.”

Dr. André Ulmann has over thirty years’ experience as a Pharmaceutical Industry executive in various positions. André joined Roussel Uclaf (later Sanofi Aventis) where he led R&D in endocrinology and neurology. In 1996, he created and led HRA Pharma for more than 20 years, a company specialized in women’s health and rare diseases and oncology. He grew the company from inception to more than €100m sales in 2017. In 1999, HRA Pharma launched Norlevo, better known as the “morning-after pill”. Norlevo is now available in more than fifty countries and HRA Pharma is considered a pioneer in emergency contraception. The company was acquired in 2016 in a major Private Equity transaction. Andre also serves on Asarina (Stockolm : ASAP.ST) and has served on Advicenne board since 2008. In 2018, André was the recipient of the First John Baxter award for Entrepreneurship given by the American Endocrine Society. Dr. Ulmann is a Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Science from the University of Paris, and began his career practicing Nephrology at Hôpital Necker (Paris, France), where he was responsible for the care of cystinuria patients.

The search for a permanent CEO is ongoing.

André Ulmann statedAs a long-standing scientific, corporate and financial supporter of Advicenne, I am honored and excited to be able to bring the company through its next decisive milestones over 2020 in close cooperation with Chairman David Horn Solomon and Advicenne’s board. ADV7103 is close to a European approval and is a potential breakthrough product that fulfill great unmet medical needs in dRTA and cystinuria, two orphan indications currently not well served. I look forward to contributing advances toward commercialization of our first product.”

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext ADVIC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare kidney disease.

In 2017, ADV7103 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a serious condition that occurs when the kidneys are unable to effectively remove the buildup of circulating acids in the blood, resulting in metabolic imbalance.

ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical trials for dRTA in the United States and Canada. In 2019, a European marketing authorization application for the drug candidate in the treatment of dRTA was submitted for centralized review.

At Advicenne, we are committed to innovating in the areas of formulation and dosage. Tasteless and easy to administer, our products are commercialized in small-size formats that offer flexible, personalized dosing – because path-breaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages.

Headquartered in Nîmes, France, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

www.advicenne.com

Contacts:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors,” of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 19, 2019, under number D.19-1036. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented”), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release’s publication. A drug candidate is a product that has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADVICENNE
02:46aADVICENNE : Announces the Appointment of André Ulmann as Interim Chief Executive..
BU
03/10ADVICENNE : Makes ADV7103 8 mEq and 24 mEq Prolonged-Release Granules Available ..
BU
01/28ADVICENNE : Publishes its Financial Calendar for 2020
BU
2019ADVICENNE : 's Lead Candidate Approved for Orphan Drug Designation in the Treatm..
BU
2019ADVICENNE : Publishes its 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
2019ADVICENNE : Advicenna Presents 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Confirms Fina..
AQ
2019ADVICENNE : to Present 8 Positive Positive ADV7103 Posters in Management of Rare..
AQ
2019ADVICENNE : Half-year results
CO
2019ADVICENNE : to attend the J.P. Morgan Pan European Small / Mid Cap Conference in..
AQ
2019ADVICENNE : Announces First Patient Enrolled in US ARENA-2 Pivotal Phase III Cli..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8,07 M
EBIT 2019 -13,6 M
Net income 2019 -13,5 M
Finance 2019 16,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,95x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 53,4 M
Chart ADVICENNE
Duration : Period :
Advicenne Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVICENNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,50  €
Last Close Price 6,60  €
Spread / Highest target 226%
Spread / Average Target 226%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc-André Granier Chief Executive Officer & Medical Director
David Horn Solomon Chairman
Caroline Roussel-Maupetit Operations Director & General Manager
Sarah Delbaere Director-Financial & Logistics
Paul Michalet Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVICENNE-25.00%59
CSL LIMITED12.04%89 911
BIOGEN INC.-9.39%51 218
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.54%26 977
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.75%20 392
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-22.54%18 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group