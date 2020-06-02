Advicenne : May 26, 2020 - Advicenne Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions Recommended by the Board of Directors at Its Combined Shareholders Meeting

Advicenne Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions Recommended by the

Board of Directors at Its Combined Shareholders Meeting

Paris, France, May 26, 2020 (7:00 p.m. CEST) - Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is pleased to inform its shareholders of the successful meeting of the company's combined shareholders on May 26, 2020, the quorum having been established.

Given the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 context, Advicenne's combined shareholders meeting was held behind closed doors. All proposed resolutions were adopted by the company's shareholders, with the exception of Resolution 49, which was rejected at the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Of particular note, the company's shareholders approved the nomination of Dr. André Ulmann and Hege Hellstrom as new directors of the company. The meeting also saw the renewal of the mandates of Bpifrance, Thibaut Roulon, IRDI Soridec Gestion, Cemag Invest and Charlotte Sibley.

As a result of these approvals, Advicenne's Board of Directors is now composed of eight members, three of whom are independent directors and three of whom are women.

The consolidated results by resolution, as well as the minutes of the meeting and answers to shareholders'

questions, are available in French on the company's website(www.advicene.com) in the "Investors" area under "Annual Meeting."

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments in the field of nephrology. Our lead drug candidate, ADV7103, is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two renal indications, distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) and cystinuria, for both of which it has been granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission.

At Advicenne, our ambition is to deploy an innovative formulation in the development of new medicines that respond to unmet medical needs in the areas of nephrology and pediatrics.

Based in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

Contacts:

Advicenne Financial Communications David Solomon, André Ulmann & NewCap Paul Michalet Dusan Oresansky & Emmanuel Huynh 1/2

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Press Relations Nicolas Merigeau +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Email: advicenne@newcap.eu

Forward-Looking Statements - Advicenne

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets

Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of

its reference document, filed with the latter on December 19, 2019, under number D.19-1036. Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information and statements subject to applicable regulation, in particular article 223-1 and following of the General Regulation of the AMF.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release's publication. A drug candidate is a product that

has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.

2/2