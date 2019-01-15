Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Advtech Limited    ADHJ   ZAE000031035

ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/14
15.2 ZAR   +1.60%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advtech : Avoid study scams with qualification guide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:24am EST

​Matrics from the class of 2018 who achieved a Bachelor's pass need to ensure they do their homework before signing up with institutions still accepting applications to study in 2019,' said Nola Payne, head of faculty: information and communications technology at The Independent Institute of Education, SA's largest private higher education institution.

'In particular, parents and matriculants must ensure they don't fall prey to institutions that are either not registered and accredited, or whose qualifications are not recognised. The good news however, is that there are still exciting study options available, particularly in the private sector, where good institutions have a strong focus on work-ready programmes,' said Payne.

Payne says now is also a good time for even those prospective students already accepted into a programme, to consider whether they have chosen the right study path. If there are any doubts, they should have another look at available options rather than adopting a potentially expensive wait-and-see approach in their first year.

'This coming month provides an opportunity for prospective students to investigate all their options and sign up for a quality qualification with an accredited institution, whether they left it too late, or performed better than envisioned. And those who have already signed up, should honestly assess whether they are excited about the degree on which they will soon embark, as well as the institution they will attend. It is better to change course now, before spending time and money trying to make the wrong thing work, and becoming part of SA's high first year dropout statistics,' said Payne.

According to Payne, South Africa's single quality assurance system and
one National Qualifications Framework means that any institution offering a registered and accredited qualification , whether public or private is offering a qualification of equal standing.

'Make sure that you are studying for the right reasons, and that your qualification will provide clear access to a specific career, whether it be a professional qualification such as accounting, law or teaching, or in a new exciting career path such as brand management, digital marketing, network engineering, game design and development, and application and cloud development. Don't just apply for any degree at any institution for the sake of earning a qualification,' she added.

She says all registered and accredited higher education institutions - whether they be public universities or private - are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). They are only registered if they have been accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and registered by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

'To look up a qualification on the NQF, search for it on the SAQA website, or
ask the institution for its SAQA identity number, which should be readily available. If the institution is recognised by the DHET and the programme is listed on the NQF, prospective students and their parents can be confident about the bonafides of any qualification they want to pursue,' said Payne.

She says that as the world of work changes and evolves, new programmes are constantly developed in response to workplace demands.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVTECH LIMITED
02:24aADVTECH : Options (and hope) for Grade 12s who failed their Matric
PU
02:24aADVTECH : Avoid study scams with qualification guide
PU
01/11ADVTECH : 5 Tips for landing and thriving in your first job after graduation
PU
01/10ADVTECH : Rosebank College Appoints Principal in Durban
PU
01/09GREAT RESULTS, NO UNI : Study options if you performed better than expected
PU
01/09FROM PLAYSCHOOL TO BIG SCHOOL : How to help your child successfully transition
PU
01/03MATRICRESULTS : 98.92% pass rate for IEB candidates
PU
01/03ADVTECH : Some Independent Examinations Board stars of matric 2018
PU
2018ADVTECH : SENS Directors Dealings RJ Douglas 18 December 2018
PU
2018ADVTECH : Crawford international school to make official opening in january 2019
PU
More news
Chart ADVTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advtech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Roy John Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Hardy Boulle Chairman
Jean-Didier R. Oesch Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Steven van Zyl Chief Information Officer
Jonathan D. Jansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVTECH LIMITED1.74%0
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)9.48%16 423
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC-4.22%4 525
KROTON EDUCACIONAL14.43%4 279
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-1.25%3 408
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC0.11%2 783
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.