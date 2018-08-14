Advtech : Cook up a storm at Capsicum Culinary Studio Masterclasses!

​

Capsicum Culinary Studio will be holding a series of Capsicum Masterclasses for those wishing to learn new skills and extend their food repertoire with fun and social hands-on lessons.

These mouth-watering courses will be presented by Capsicum's own chefs including Wesley Cameron (Pretoria), Ashton Robertson (Cape Town), Hayley Sutherland (Cape Town) and Eoin Shiell (Pretoria).



The Masterclasses will take place on Saturday mornings from 9 to noon at Capsicum campuses from September to November.



The following classes will be offered:



Mexican, Korean and cuisine from the Middle-East;

Coffee and chocolate pairing;



Healthy eating (back to nature, no sugar);



Affordable cuisine and vegetarian dishes;



Bowl food (ramen noodles and pokey);



Making your own pasta;



Artisanal bread and terrine;



Wine pairing; food styling and table setting, amongst others.





Participants will sit down after the course and enjoy the food they have prepared. Drinks are included in the cost which ranges between R400 and R600 depending on the course. Also included are the ingredients and a complementary Capsicum apron.About Capsicum Culinary Studio ( www.capsicumcooking.com

Capsicum Culinary Studio, part of the ADvTECH Group, is the largest chef school of its kind in South Africa with six campuses throughout the country.

In the 15 years since it was first established, Capsicum Culinary Studio has produced more than 5 000 alumni who are now working all over the world and who have established themselves as leaders within various markets. Employers range from boutique establishments to large multi-national hotels and resorts. Others have taken the entrepreneurial route and established their own hospitality-inspired businesses and consultancies.

Where is Capsicum based?

Capsicum has branches in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria which collectively maintain a 95% pass rate. It also has more local and international accreditations and associations than most chef training institutes in the country.

Capsicum offers four full-time and part-time City & Guilds recognised courses including the City and Guilds Level 1 Certificate in Food Preparation and Cooking, City and Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Patisserie, City and Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Food Preparation and Cooking and the Combination Programme in Culinary Arts.

It also has accreditation from The Quality Council for Trades and Occupation and is a member of the World's Association of Chefs' Societies. It also has partnerships with the South African Chefs' Association and the Swiss Education Group.

Call 086 111 2433 or info@capsicumcooking.co.za for more information and bookings.

