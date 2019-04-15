Advtech : Creating a Good Self-Esteem with your Preschooler

AUTHORLynn van Jaarsveld (Principal of Trinityhouse Pre-Primary Little Falls)
Lynn van Jaarsveld, Principal of Trinityhouse Pre-Primary Little Falls, gives some guidelines to help build a positive self-esteem:
make rules that are reasonable
praise accomplishments-rather than ignore and punish
remember the value of positive statements
be neither over-protective nor under-protective
help your child to deal with failure in a constructive manner
show your child that you love them
affirm your child's worth
spend time, plenty of time with your child
pray with your child
encourage independence
teach your child responsibility
never make comparisons between children
don't expect perfection
Most important of all, is to have fun with your preschooler.
Kids who know their strengths and weaknesses and feel good about themselves seem to have an easier time handling conflicts and resisting negative pressures. They tend to smile more readily and enjoy life. These kids are realistic and generally optimistic. Taking responsibility and pride in who you are as parents is a sure sign of healthy self-esteem and the greatest gift you can give to your child.
