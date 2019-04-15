Advtech : Creating a Good Self-Esteem with your Preschooler

AUTHORLynn van Jaarsveld (Principal of Trinityhouse Pre-Primary Little Falls)

Lynn van Jaarsveld, Principal of Trinityhouse Pre-Primary Little Falls, gives some guidelines to help build a positive self-esteem:

make rules that are reasonable

praise accomplishments-rather than ignore and punish

remember the value of positive statements

be neither over-protective nor under-protective

help your child to deal with failure in a constructive manner

show your child that you love them

affirm your child's worth

spend time, plenty of time with your child

pray with your child

encourage independence

teach your child responsibility

never make comparisons between children

don't expect perfection

Most important of all, is to have fun with your preschooler.

Kids who know their strengths and weaknesses and feel good about themselves seem to have an easier time handling conflicts and resisting negative pressures. They tend to smile more readily and enjoy life. These kids are realistic and generally optimistic. Taking responsibility and pride in who you are as parents is a sure sign of healthy self-esteem and the greatest gift you can give to your child.

