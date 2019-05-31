Log in
ADVTECH LIMITED

Advtech : Determined Chef Franco is second to none

05/31/2019 | 03:19am EDT

Chef Franco Buys thought his career might be over after he lost the use of one of his legs under mysterious circumstances, but this has proved to not be the case.

He has just landed his dream job in Qatar.

Franco had always wanted to be a chef and was determined to walk again and get his goal back on track. He received his training at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Johannesburg and now lives in Weltevreden Park.

Currently a sous chef at the prestigious Four Season's hotel, The Westcliff in Johannesburg, he told us his story, which he said '… has more action than a Rocky franchise and more drama than a top soapie combined.'

Franco learnt that life can change in a snap of a finger as he woke up one morning and couldn't move his leg due to excruciating pain. He had numerous tests over the months that followed. It was only later that an MRI scan found he had necrosis (a death of cells or tissue through disease or injury) in his hip.

By then the damage was done and he needed surgery which he underwent back home in South Africa. His rehabilitation took two years and he spent a lot of time lying flat on his back, thinking about what to do next.

Franco said, 'For as long as I can remember, I've always loved eating food. Also, people will always need to eat, so you will always have a job. My childhood on my grandparents' farm in Polokwane also moulded a lot of my journey.'

Franco's best food memory was when he was asked to create a menu for the South African ambassador and 200 of his guests in Qatar for the country's National Day. That was the day he knew that he was on the right path.

Franco's advice to young aspiring chefs out there is to find someone to mentor you, (if you can't find someone … ask him) and never stop learning. Franco said, 'This is the toughest, most gratifying job on the planet. Find your passion and don't stop until you've won.'

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:18:03 UTC
