Advtech : How to get promoted without actually asking for it

​BY THANDI SKADEAugust 30, 2018

http://www.destinyman.com/2018/08/30/get-promoted-without-actually-asking/





Here's how to position yourself for a promotion so you don't have to ask for one

Earn the respect and trust of your managers, peers and subordinates

It might sound like an obvious principle, but it's something many employees don't follow.

Peter Kriel, head of the Business Faculty at the Independent Institute of Education, says earning the respect of your colleagues and managers starts with understanding what the company expects from you and then going over and above that.

'To be trusted and respected is simply linked to ethical behaviour, by delivering what you promise, asking when you don't know and always respecting those around you,' he advises.

Change the way you conduct yourself in meetings

Being the loudest person in the room is not necessarily the best way of getting yourself heard and standing out from the crowd, says Donna Rachelson, CEO and founder of Branding and Marketing YOU.

'The people who stand out in meetings for the right reasons are not those who talk the most or the least, but those who add value,' she says.

Rachelson adds that learning to block out the distractions and being completely attentive and able to offer workable action based solutions in meetings will ultimately help you get noticed.

'Put your mobile devices away, pay attention and you'll be able to ask useful questions, make helpful suggestions and then summarise what's been said at the end,' she says.

'I know someone who says nothing during a whole meeting and then at the end summarises what everyone has been saying with an action slant. It leaves an incredible impression.'

Communicate in person or over the phone rather than over email

You know what it's like to sift through dozens and dozens of emails on a daily basis. It's probably fair to assume that your boss likely receives at least double the amount of emails you do every day.

So, advises Rachelson, better than sending emails, pick up your phone. 'While email can be very effective in certain situations, sometimes picking up the phone is the quickest way to get a response and to stand out from everyone else,' she says.

'Replace some of your emails with telephonic discussions, it creates more of a personal connection and will enhance your personal brand in the office.'

Show emotional intelligence through your behaviour

Emotional intelligence is an important element managers take into account when considering potential candidates for promotion.

'Companies steer clear of promoting unpredictable and immature employees.

Maintain a position of humility and keep a cool head at all times. Look at the challenges and opportunities from different angles and always display respect for others,' says Kriel.

'Rather than focusing on how to beat your competitors, look at how you can up your own 'wow factor' and you'll be guaranteed to stand out from everyone else,' Rachelson advises.

Be open to feedback and constructive criticism

You might think that you know it all, but there will always be someone who knows more than you - so ditch the attitude, Kriel says.

'People who give feedback normally have more experience than you and those who criticise, even wrongly, have a reason for doing so.'

'Being open to feedback and criticism will not only earn you respect, but will put you in a position to become familiar with the specific nuances of the environment more rapidly,' he says.

