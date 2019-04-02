Advtech : Kickstart the career of your dreams – starting at the Vega Open Day

Whether you're a learner in the last year of your secondary schooling career, a working professional hoping to boost your skills or a parent interested in helping your child make the right career choice in the world of business, communication or design, make sure you don't miss out on Vega's upcoming Open Day, taking place at Vega campuses nationwide on Saturday, 6 April 2019.
Become a game designer, lead the pack as a brand strategist or find your feet in the ever-expanding world of digital marketing - the world is yours for the taking, and once you've laid the right foundations, you're well on your way to finding your purpose. The Vega Open Day is your chance to explore the many globally respected IIE qualifications available to study at Vega, ask questions and take control of your career path.
'There's so much pressure on young people to nail down exactly what and where they want to be in the next five to ten years. This is why we encourage young people and those who form their support structures to come to Vega Open Days and gain insight into the possibilities that exist for them,' says Nicky Stanley, national marketing manager at Vega School.
Join us at a Vega campus in your city and catch a first-hand glimpse of campus life, learn more about the diverse and world-class range of IIE qualifications available and meet some inspiring individuals, including our incredible navigators and some trailblazing IIE Vega alumni!
Date: Saturday, 6 April 2019
Time: 09h00 - 13h00
Venue: Vega campuses nationwide
Cost: Free
Visit vegaschool.com
to apply to study at Vega in 2019/2020, and for more information on the wide range of IIE qualifications, programmes and online courses.
