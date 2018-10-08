Advtech : Last-minute study tips to take your grades from good to great

​



As thousands of South African learners enter their June exams, an expert said that there are a few ways to optimise limited study time without resorting to cramming.

'Revision time is over, and learners must ensure they use the time they have between exams in the most effective way.

'While cramming may seem the most natural thing to do at this stage, it is actually counter-productive and likely to increase anxiety and fatigue,' said Nola Payne, head of faculty: information and communications technology at the Independent Institute of Education.

She said there are creative - and entertaining - ways in which learners can utilise their time between papers, which will also ensure they maintain a good work-life balance during this taxing time.

'The most important thing to do at this stage, is to take stock of where you are at, and then draw up a detailed roster for the next few weeks, which clearly shows how much time you have available between subjects.

'Then you need to decide how you are best going to use that time to ensure your preparation goes beyond reading textbooks over and over again,' she said.

Payne added there are three great ways to study while exams are in full swing, which go beyond repetitive and rote learning.



'By getting social, we don't mean diving into Facebook or Instagram,' she said.

Instead, learners should form study groups for individual subjects, which will allow them to take their understanding beyond the books.

'Set up a WhatsApp challenge with your friends, where you can send each other questions about a subject. This facilitates valuable discussions, deepening insight and highlighting areas you may have missed. Keep it fun but focused, and see if you can 'trip up' your friends with your questions. While it might not be so much fun finding out that there is something your friends know that you don't, this method helps you identify areas need work before it is too late,' she said.

It is very important to exercise during exams, to give your body and mind a break. If you share a study timetable with your friends, you can optimise your time by, for instance, going for a run together during which time you can talk over upcoming papers, points you don't understand, and questions you believe are likely to arise.

'It is important that you and your friends synchronise your timetables, so that your breaks coincide for the most part. By ensuring your downtime is scheduled at the same time as theirs, you avoid a situation where you want to have a chat when they are focused on their work and vice versa,' said Payne.

She added that, by having the same breaks, learners can also act as a conscience for each other to check that everyone is working when they should be, as having to account to them may give one that extra bit of motivation to keep going.