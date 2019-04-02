Advtech : Moulding young minds

The biggest challenge for any educator is finding a way to reach each and every child in order to accommodate every personality with its particular strengths and weaknesses, says Katie de Chaves, new principal of the Pecanwood College Preparatory School

Katie, with a Masters degree in Wildlife Management, has given up a professional career to mould young minds.

Why would you make such a drastic career move?



If one chooses the wildlife field, you have to pack up and move to the bush. When my husband and children came along, our life was not heading in the bush direction. Although I loved the field I was in, I always wanted to teach and when we settled in Hartbeespoort, I applied for a teacher position at Pecanwood College and that was it! I taught the closest thing to my career - natural sciences.

Why teaching?



I think teaching is something you have an affinity for. It was always in the back of my mind. I really feel it is something you can either do or can't do.What is your philosophy in teaching?



You have to find a way to reach each individual child and use different methods to do so, for instance visual and auditory approaches. The most important thing you can teach them at this young age is commitment, whether it is academic or sport. If we get that right, they will be fine in high school.



Are you a good teacher? Do the children like you?



I would like to think so! As principal I am not teaching at the moment, but I work with the children and people on a different level and I love it. It is not always easy and a huge responsibility. One has to think of every possible scenario and the knock-on effect. It can be overwhelming at times but I thoroughly enjoy it.

What are your two teenagers' opinion of their principal mom?

They are just too happy to be in the high school section of Pecanwood College and that I am not their principal. They want to be where I cannot reach them. And you know, it is difficult for children to be the child of… for instance the principal!

Besides being principal, you are also actively involved in the school's equestrian club?

Oh yes, I love horses and horse-riding. I grew up with horses and it has always been a passion. I run the school's equestrian club and sit on the national executive of the South African National Equestrian Schools Association as educational advisor .

Who are you when you are not teacher and principal?

I ride horses, I read and I am a very busy mom of two teenagers. Luckily my daughter shares my love of horses and we ride as much as we can. I don't think she ever had a choice… I just dragged her along! Sadly there is no more bush-bashing, but I love nature and the beautiful surroundings of Hartbeespoort.

As a dedicated teacher and now leader of a school full of children, what is your message to them?

Believe in yourself and never give up, that is the secret to success. And of course, bring your A-game!



