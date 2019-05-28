Advtech : New Restaurant Opens At Capsicum Culinary Studio And Private Hotel School Campus In Rosebank

Fabulous food using fresh and seasonal ingredients at an affordable price is the rationale behind Rosebank's newest bistro-style restaurant, Eat! on Keyes.

Headed up by executive chef Tyrone Kleynhans, Eat! on Keyes is open on weekdays for breakfast and lunch from 07:00 to 15:00. The restaurant is staffed by students from both schools with the food preparation and service forming part of the students' practicals.

Says Candice Adams, principal for Capsicum Culinary Studio and The Private Hotel School : 'We want our students to graduate with some restaurant experience behind them and what better way to do that than by getting them to work in a fully functional restaurant on the campus. It's a win-win for all. Students get the experience and customers have the opportunity to buy a really affordable meal.'

Adds Chef Kleynhans: 'Eat! on Keyes also offers workers and residents of the Rosebank area a casual place to drop in and enjoy inexpensive but well-made food.'

The Eat! on Keyes breakfast menu offers tempting dishes such as Eggs Benedict (R40), Three Egg Omelette with a choice of three fillings (R40), Full English Breakfast (R50), Filled Croissants (R20), Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Bagel (R45), Granola/Muesli with Yoghurt & Seasonal Fruit (R25) and much more.

For lunch, there's a large selection of open sandwiches from which to choose, including Harissa Chicken, Mayo & Pickled Cucumber for R60 and Pan Seared Beef Fillet, Onion Marmalade & Mustard Mayo for R80) as well as toasted sandwiches (R30 to R50), wraps (R60), salads (ranging from R40 to R90) and quiche (R40).

For the sweet-toothed, there are currently three options - Mega Chocolate Brownie with Salted Caramel Sauce (R20), Cake of the Day (R35) or a Giant Biscuit (R10). Tea, coffee and assorted cold drinks, still and sparkling water and fruit juices are also available.

And, for those with limited time, all menu items can also be purchased as a takeaway in biodegradable packaging.

'We consciously do not use plastic straws or single-use plastic packaging as we want to ensure our campus is as environmentally friendly as possible,' says Adams.

