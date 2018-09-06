Log in
ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/05
14.95 ZAR   +0.34%
09:17aADVTECH : Reasons Why Smaller Class Size Is So Important in Educatio..
PU
09:02aADVTECH : Building a growth mindset
PU
09/04ADVTECH : Parental Balancing Act 101
PU
Advtech : Reasons Why Smaller Class Size Is So Important in Education

09/06/2018 | 09:17am CEST

​Abbotts College

A smaller class will ultimately make a more cohesive unit than a larger one. A class of 30+ students allows for the formation of cliques even within the class, as well as ensures not all students need to engage each other - students can often stick to who they are comfortable with. However, in a smaller classroom setting, students will have the opportunity to interact with and form relationships with all of their classmates, ensuring that the class is more supportive of each other. #SmallClassSizes #AbbottsOffering #AbbottsColleges

In large classes, teachers can struggle to identify where problems might be arising, and then because their time is so valuable, they further struggle to adequately address these issues. When a teacher has 30 essays to grade, they will spend less time on each one and potentially glaze over flaws in writing skills that could be fixed with minimal instruction. Within these kinds of spaces, where teachers are spending too little time watching for and addressing individual issues, students begin to slip through the cracks.#SmallClassSizes #AbbottsOffering #AbbottsCollege

In smaller classes, students will have three times more individual face time with their teacher. This type of educating is critical, both for development of skills and for inspiring students. With more one-on-one time with their teacher, students are certain to have a greater sense that their teacher cares for them, and when students feel like someone they look up to cares about their work, they excel. #SmallClassSizes #AbbottsOffering #AbbottsCollege

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:16:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Roy John Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Hardy Boulle Chairman
Jean-Didier R. Oesch Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Steven van Zyl Chief Information Officer
Jonathan D. Jansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVTECH LIMITED-11.01%0
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-6.97%16 599
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC31.70%5 763
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-44.74%3 916
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC12.98%3 519
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-16.56%3 170
