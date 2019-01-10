Log in
Advtech Limited    ADHJ   ZAE000031035

ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)
01/09
15.26 ZAR   +0.39%
Advtech : Rosebank College Appoints Principal in Durban

01/10/2019

Indira Govender from Rosebank College Durban has been appointed as the Principal of Rosebank College Durban, effective 1 January 2019.

Indira holds an Honours degree in Administration from the University of Durban Westville. She has also completed the Advtech Management Development Programme and Project Management from Varsity College.

Indira started her career at Rosebank College Durban in the School of Business as a Short Course Coordinator in January 2005. In November of that year, she was appointed Head of Department. From May 2006, she held the position of Acting Vice-Principal until September 2007 when she was appointed as Client Services Officer. Indira was appointed as Senior Academic Officer in April 2012. In 2014, she was appointed as Vice-Principal Operations and in November 2017 Indira was appointed to the position of Deputy Principal. Since April of this year, Indira has been the Acting Principal for the RC Durban campus.

Please join us all at Rosebank College in congratulating Indira on her appointment. We wish her great success and continued and happy tenure with our brand.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:38:06 UTC
