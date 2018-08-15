Log in
Advtech : Rosebank College Polokwane launches successful matric intervention support programme

08/15/2018 | 08:21am CEST

The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) Rosebank College Connected Campus in Polokwane is offering Saturday classes to help matric students improve their marks in maths, accounting, maths literacy and physical science.

'Our vision is to work towards the National Development Plan: Vision 2030, to empower youth by providing access to extra matric classes, at our technology-powered Polokwane Connected Campus. The management of the IIE's Rosebank College Polokwane Connected Campus aims to contribute to the national strategy by assisting matriculants in the Polokwane-Capricorn District in the 2018 academic year, and in future, expand the programme to other areas,' says Innocent Moyo, Campus Principal at Rosebank College Polokwane.

The matric intervention support programme, which was initiated in March 2018, currently caters to 348 grade 12 students from 17 schools.

'We approached the Department of Education and expressed our interest in assisting matric learners from surrounding areas with our facilities and resources to improve their marks, and the response was positive,' says Moyo.

'We are currently working with Capricorn District because of its close proximity to our campus, and the specific schools are selected by the Department of Education. Schools have seen a remarkable improvement in performance for the learners who are attending these classes. Schools are also requesting that we increase the number of subjects we are offering. Students are happy to be part of the programme and they are positive that the programme will assist them in passing their matric,' adds Moyo.

The classes are managed by the IIE's Rosebank College Polokwane Connected Campus. Classes are offered to Grade 12s on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. Learners are expected to be on campus on time and a daily register is taken. The educators plan the lessons and submit their weekly plans to the academic management committee that is managed by the IIE's Rosebank College for quality purposes.

To maximise the success rate, educators signed contracts to acknowledge their availability and commitment to the classes. Each learner attends at least two subjects in the following combinations: maths and physical science, maths and accounting, and maths literacy and accounting.

'We would like to partner with more schools in the province and implement the same project across all districts in Limpopo. Furthermore, we would like to increase the number of subjects we are offering. In future, the project will be run from different circuits and learners will visit the campus once per term for career guidance and a campus tour,' adds Moyo.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:20:01 UTC
