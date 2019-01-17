Advtech : SENS Announcement

Log in
01/17/2019 | 08:33am EST

ADvTECH Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1990/001119/06)

Share code: ADH

ISIN: ZAE000031035

('ADvTECH' or 'the Company')

RESIGNATION OF GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised that Ms DM Dickson has resigned as the ADvTECH Group Company Secretary and Group Legal Advisor with effect from 31 March 2019.

The Company will commence a process of identifying a suitable replacement. Shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointment has been made.

Johannesburg

17 January 2019

Sponsor: Bridge Capital Advisors Proprietary Limited

