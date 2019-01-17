Advtech : SENS Announcement

ADvTECH Limited

RESIGNATION OF GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised that Ms DM Dickson has resigned as the ADvTECH Group Company Secretary and Group Legal Advisor with effect from 31 March 2019.

The Company will commence a process of identifying a suitable replacement. Shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointment has been made.

17 January 2019

