Advtech : Southdowns College Preparatory Launches Rugby Programme with Blue Bulls

ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)
08/30/2018 | 09:02am CEST

​https://rekordcenturion.co.za/153540/school-southdowns-college-preparatory-launches-rugby-programme-with-blue-bulls/

Southdowns College recently launched its preparatory rugby programme with an official Blue Bulls activation sponsored by Neolife. This included a clinic facilitated by the Vodacom Blue Bulls players.

'Our rugby program got a kick start and I am confident that it is going to grow in the years to come,' says preparatory principal Pierre Labuschagne.

'Our children enjoyed it immensely, it was awesome to see the enthusiasm and fun they had. Our parents are very appreciative on what Neolife and the Blue Bulls brought to our school. I definitely saw some parents and some of the Bulls players enjoying it more than the kids.'

Jacaranda FM's Martin Bester MC'ed the event and the Blue Bulls babes and bulletjie spent time with families and showed off their dancing skills.

The event was attended by, not only Southdowns prep rugby players, but also HeronBridge College and Jacaranda College & Pre-Primary.

The young athletes were split into four groups and each had the opportunity to spend time with the players to teach the necessary skills required for the game.

This included a kicking station, ball skills station, breakdown station and tackle station.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:01:06 UTC
