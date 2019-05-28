Advtech : Tips to help you ace your exams

It is important to stay level-headed and relaxed during this time while preparing for these assessments.

Exam season can be a stressful time for all students and learners. Knowing how to prepare for exams properly is the key to avoiding stress and acing every single one of your exams.

Everyone has their own unique way of studying and preparing for exams at university or matric level, but some methods are much more efficient than others. Your exams are too important to have to redo them, so gear up like you are going to war and give it your best shot.

It is important to stay level-headed and relaxed during this time while preparing for these assessments. Students need to keep in mind that by doing their best, they are shaping a better future for themselves.

Dos:

Do start early - don't leave everything until the last minute.



It is important to start preparing and revising your work well in advance.



Do create your own study schedule - don't just wing it. Check your exam timetable and then draw up a study schedule that will afford you enough time to get through all of your work before the exams officially start. This is a great way to help you stay organised.



Do ask questions in class - don't be scared of your own voice.



Before your exams start, try to go through all your notes and sections of your work that don't make sense to you, or that you still need clarity on.



Do take breaks. Don't take three-hour breaks. It is important to keep your brain focused on your work when you are studying and the best way to do that is by taking breaks.



Stay well rested. Don't stay up late.

Exams are only for a short period during the year and even though we all enjoy staying up late, make sure you get plenty of rest before and during your exams.

Don'ts:

Don't leave your studying until the week before the exams, as doing so will result in higher levels of stress that can easily be avoided.



Don't wake up every day and pick a random subject to study on the day. You are setting yourself up for failure this way.



Don't keep quiet in class because you are shy or worried about sounding silly.



Don't take advantage of your break by making it long and drawn out. That will leave you reluctant to finish studying.



Don't stay up all night cramming. Don't go out socialising or attending parties during this time as that will distract and drain you. There will be time to celebrate when you receive your results.

Lastly, reward yourself.

Do something fun on days or weekends when you don't have to study. Go to a movie or to the park and spend some quiet quality time with family and friends. It is important to reward yourself to make it easier to get through the dedicated study times ahead of you, leading up to the exams.

