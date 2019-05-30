Advtech : Top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business

Globally, over 23 billion text messages are sent daily. WhatsApp alone handles just about 30 million messages daily. This can only mean one thing: consumers are used to instant communication in their private lives, and they expect the same when they communicate with companies, hence chatbots.



Anyone who knows how to use Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp can interact with a well-built chatbot without having to learn anything new.

There are two types of chatbots:

1. Command based chatbot

Command based chatbots rely on a databank of replies and heuristics. The bots reply by selecting an answer that matches the context of a query. They use template search or dynamic search for understanding and answering questions. The answer to the above-raised question depends on the business you are in and how your company is driven by innovation and technology.

2. AI based chatbots

AI based

or Machine Learning Chatbots can answer ambiguous questions. Meaning, you do not have to be specific when asking questions to these chatbots. The chatbots create replies from scratch using natural language processing. or Machine Learning Chatbots can answer ambiguous questions. Meaning, you do not have to be specific when asking questions to these chatbots. The chatbots create replies from scratch using natural language processing.

It's important to know what your business needs are and which bot will serve its needs better. Some companies apply the 80/20 rule. They leave the bot to answer 80% of the frequently asked questions and 20% of the complex questions are left for humans to answers. The onus is always on the business to decide what will work best.

Here are top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business:

Chatbots are always available, they are never rude, tired or irritated - they are pleasant 24/7/365

They are cheap to develop - in comparison to application development.

Audience who uses messenger Apps are willing to talk to a Chatbot

Language is the most natural interface humans understand and that is the interface that bots use

Chatbots are ideally placed to help streamline engagement between consumers and brands with the purpose of improving customer service.