Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Advtech Limited    ADHJ   ZAE000031035

ADVTECH LIMITED

(ADHJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/29
13.91 ZAR   +0.80%
03:59aADVTECH : The value of digital learning
PU
03:59aADVTECH : Top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business
PU
05/29ADVTECH : Celebrating our African heritage
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advtech : Top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:59am EDT

Globally, over 23 billion text messages are sent daily. WhatsApp alone handles just about 30 million messages daily. This can only mean one thing: consumers are used to instant communication in their private lives, and they expect the same when they communicate with companies, hence chatbots.

Anyone who knows how to use Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp can interact with a well-built chatbot without having to learn anything new.

There are two types of chatbots:

1. Command based chatbot

Command based chatbots rely on a databank of replies and heuristics. The bots reply by selecting an answer that matches the context of a query. They use template search or dynamic search for understanding and answering questions. The answer to the above-raised question depends on the business you are in and how your company is driven by innovation and technology.

2. AI based chatbots

AI based
or Machine Learning Chatbots can answer ambiguous questions. Meaning, you do not have to be specific when asking questions to these chatbots. The chatbots create replies from scratch using natural language processing.

It's important to know what your business needs are and which bot will serve its needs better. Some companies apply the 80/20 rule. They leave the bot to answer 80% of the frequently asked questions and 20% of the complex questions are left for humans to answers. The onus is always on the business to decide what will work best.

Here are top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business:

  • Chatbots are always available, they are never rude, tired or irritated - they are pleasant 24/7/365
  • They are cheap to develop - in comparison to application development.
  • Audience who uses messenger Apps are willing to talk to a Chatbot
  • Language is the most natural interface humans understand and that is the interface that bots use
  • Chatbots are ideally placed to help streamline engagement between consumers and brands with the purpose of improving customer service.
If you're looking for Great Candidates, let's chat about our tailor-made recruitment solutions. Contact us today to find out how we can help up find the right candidates for your business.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 07:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVTECH LIMITED
03:59aADVTECH : Top 5 benefits of using chatbots for your business
PU
03:59aADVTECH : The value of digital learning
PU
05/29ADVTECH : Stick to Your Knitting - Or Not!
PU
05/29ADVTECH : Celebrating our African heritage
PU
05/28ADVTECH : How to find & land the right graduate for your business
PU
05/28ADVTECH : Matric mid-year exams
PU
05/28ADVTECH : What is your personal brand?
PU
05/28MANAGEMENT : Why lifelong study enhances your career
PU
05/28ADVTECH : Tips to help you ace your exams
PU
05/28DISTANCE LEARNING : Can it prepare you for the workplace of the future?
PU
More news
Chart ADVTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advtech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Roy John Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Hardy Boulle Chairman
Jean-Didier R. Oesch Executive Director & Group Financial Director
Steven van Zyl Chief Information Officer
Jonathan D. Jansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVTECH LIMITED-6.89%0
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)27.44%20 338
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC23.32%5 757
KROTON EDUCACIONAL12.97%4 098
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC57.38%3 915
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC8.46%3 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About